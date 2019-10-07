Cook Medical : Named One of America's Best Employers for Women by Forbes

Forbes named Cook Medical one of America’s Best Employers for Women 2019. We are honored to receive this award in addition to the Forbes rankings as one of America’s Best Employers for both 2018 and 2019.

To rank America’s best employers for women, Forbes partnered with Statista, a marketing research company. Together, Forbes and Statista surveyed Americans who work for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The employee-chosen awards were voted on by more than 60,000 American employees, including 40,000 women, to rate how they felt their company supported women in areas such as equal pay, representation, and maternity leave.

“Having a diverse workforce is a strength. We get more perspectives, better innovation and a stronger culture when we include people of different backgrounds,” said Nicky James, vice president of Human Resources and Talent Development. “It is an honor to be recognized, as it is voted on by our employees. There is a lot more work to be done in this area. We want to encourage women in their careers and we recognize them as an integral part of our Cook family.”

Cook will continue working on ways to support women as part of our company’s commitment to ethical business. Cook has ongoing efforts for equal pay, as well as companywide continuing education opportunities and a fulfilling purpose in improving patients’ lives. Additionally, the company offers maternity benefits and an additional two weeks of parental leave following birth or adoption of a child. When mothers return from leave, Cook offers some flexible schedule plans, where job permits, to support women as they transition back into the workforce.

“As new moms come back to work, we offer flexible schedules to help support them during this exciting and very tiring phase of life. We want to empower our employees to reach their full potential, and this transition plan helps new moms do just that,” James continued.

Cook Medical was also recently recognized as one of Bloomington’s Best Places to Work by the Bloomington Economic Development Corporation (BEDC). “We’re constantly looking for ways to support our employees. We want to empower our employees and help them reach their full potential,” said Nicky James.

