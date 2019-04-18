Log in
Cook Medical : Provides Patient-Level Paclitaxel Data From Randomised Control Trial

04/18/2019 | 09:52am EDT

This week, Cook Medical made patient-level data from the Zilver® PTX® randomised control trial (RCT) available by request on cookmedical.com. Cook provides this data to encourage further collaboration with researchers to benefit patients with peripheral arterial disease.

“We will continue to support our customers and their patients by sharing what we’ve discovered from our research and data in the area of paclitaxel,” said Mark Breedlove, vice president of Cook Medical’s Vascular Division.

Cook’s Zilver PTX RCT followed 479 patients over five years in the US, Germany, and Japan. Cook is the first company with paclitaxel devices to make de-identified patient-level data on these devices publicly available. To ensure privacy and confidentiality of the patients involved, Cook has reviewed the data provided and de-identified it as necessary to mitigate identification risk. The data is intended for non-commercial research purposes only and will be provided at no charge.

For more information about Zilver PTX, and to request access to the patient-level data, visit cookmedical.com.

About Cook Medical

Since 1963, Cook Medical has worked closely with physicians to develop technologies that eliminate the need for open surgery. Today we are combining medical devices, biologic materials and cellular therapies to help the world’s healthcare systems deliver better outcomes more efficiently. We have always remained family owned so that we have the freedom to focus on what we care about: patients, our employees and our communities. Find out more at cookmedical.com, and for the latest news, follow us on TwitterFacebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
