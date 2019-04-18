Cook Medical : Provides Patient-Level Paclitaxel Data From Randomised Control Trial

This week, Cook Medical made patient-level data from the Zilver® PTX® randomised control trial (RCT) available by request on cookmedical.com. Cook provides this data to encourage further collaboration with researchers to benefit patients with peripheral arterial disease.

“We will continue to support our customers and their patients by sharing what we’ve discovered from our research and data in the area of paclitaxel,” said Mark Breedlove, vice president of Cook Medical’s Vascular Division.

Cook’s Zilver PTX RCT followed 479 patients over five years in the US, Germany, and Japan. Cook is the first company with paclitaxel devices to make de-identified patient-level data on these devices publicly available. To ensure privacy and confidentiality of the patients involved, Cook has reviewed the data provided and de-identified it as necessary to mitigate identification risk. The data is intended for non-commercial research purposes only and will be provided at no charge.

For more information about Zilver PTX, and to request access to the patient-level data, visit cookmedical.com.

