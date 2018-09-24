Cook Medical : Receives FDA Approval for First 5 mm Diameter SFA Drug-Eluting Stent

Cook Medical announced that a new 5 mm diameter version of Zilver®
PTX® was approved by the FDA. It is the first 5 mm
drug-eluting stent in the U.S. with lengths available up to 140 mm that
is indicated to treat vessels as small as 4mm in diameter. The range of
Zilver PTX stent diameters now available will address treatment of
vessel sizes from 4–7 mm in diameter. The new diameter is better sized
for smaller anatomy than previous sizes of the stent and provides an
additional option to treat patients with lesions in their superficial
femoral arteries (SFAs).
“We spend a lot of time listening to physicians to understand their
clinical needs. Time and time again, they ask for more treatment options
for peripheral artery disease,” said Mark Breedlove, vice president of
Cook Medical’s Vascular division. “We’re excited to continue to develop
the Zilver PTX line to answer those needs and help more patients around
the world.”
The new size is the only 5 mm drug-eluting stent on the U.S. market for
peripheral artery disease (PAD) and provides another treatment option
for lesions in patients with smaller superficial femoral arteries.
Zilver PTX1was the U.S.’s first drug-eluting stent used in the treatment of
PAD and is the only drug-eluting SFA stent with five-year published
data. Zilver PTX has also been shown to cut reinterventions by nearly
half through five years, compared to a combination of bare-metal Zilver
stents and percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA).2
Last year, Cook Medical introduced the 140
mm-length stent in both 6 and 7 mm stent diameters and received
expanded indications to treat lesions up to 300 mm per patient. Zilver
PTX also received an extended shelf life of two years by the FDA.
1 Caution:
U.S. federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a
physician (or properly licensed practitioner). Use of this drug-eluting
peripheral stent carries the risks associated with peripheral artery
stenting, including vascular complications and/or bleeding events. Refer
to the Instructions for Use (IFU) for full prescribing information
including information on potential adverse events, contraindications,
warnings, precautions, and summary of clinical data.
2 Dake
MD, Ansel GM, Jaff MR, et al. Durable clinical effectiveness with
paclitaxel-eluting stents in the femoropopliteal artery: 5-year results
of the Zilver PTX. Circulation. 2016;133:1472-1483.
