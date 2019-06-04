Cook Medical : Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Bloomington

Today, Cook Medical was honored as one of Bloomington’s Best Places to Work by Bloomington Economic Development Corporation (BEDC), The Mill and The Herald-Times. This is the second consecutive year that Cook has received recognition for its high employee satisfaction and company culture.

“We created Best Places to Work Bloomington to highlight the awesome companies in Bloomington that make our community a great place to live, work and play,” said Anne McCombe, vice president of the BEDC. “Cook Medical is the second largest employer in Bloomington and has proven through their inclusion on the Forbes and Bloomington Best Places to Work lists that they are an employer who truly cares about the community that they call home.”

This award follows Cook Medical’s ranking as 48 of 500 large companies in the Forbes America’s Best Employers 2019 listing, which was determined in part by direct feedback from Cook employees. Cook has over 10,000 employees globally with more than 3,500 working in Bloomington.

“Taking care of our employees and our community is an important part of Cook’s culture,” said Nicky James, vice president of Human Resources and Talent Development. “We’re grateful for the positive feedback from employees and the recognition that we received from our community.”

To learn more about careers at Cook Medical, visit cookmedical.com/careers. To see some of Cook’s favorite places in Bloomington, watch the video above.

About Cook Medical

Since 1963, Cook Medical has worked closely with physicians to develop technologies that eliminate the need for open surgery. Today we are combining medical devices, biologic materials and cellular therapies to help the world’s healthcare systems deliver better outcomes more efficiently. We have always remained family owned so that we have the freedom to focus on what we care about: patients, our employees and our communities. Find out more at cookmedical.com, and for the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604006115/en/