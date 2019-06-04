Cook Medical : Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Bloomington

Today, Cook Medical was honored as one of Bloomington’s Best Places to
Work by Bloomington Economic Development Corporation (BEDC), The Mill
and The Herald-Times. This is the second consecutive year that
Cook has received recognition for its high employee satisfaction and
company culture.
“We created Best Places to Work Bloomington to highlight the awesome
companies in Bloomington that make our community a great place to live,
work and play,” said Anne McCombe, vice president of the BEDC. “Cook
Medical is the second largest employer in Bloomington and has proven
through their inclusion on the Forbes and Bloomington Best Places to
Work lists that they are an employer who truly cares about the community
that they call home.”
This award follows Cook Medical’s ranking as 48 of 500 large companies
in the Forbes America’s Best Employers 2019 listing, which was
determined in part by direct feedback from Cook employees. Cook has over
10,000 employees globally with more than 3,500 working in Bloomington.
“Taking care of our employees and our community is an important part of
Cook’s culture,” said Nicky James, vice president of Human Resources and
Talent Development. “We’re grateful for the positive feedback from
employees and the recognition that we received from our community.”
To learn more about careers at Cook Medical, visit cookmedical.com/careers.
To see some of Cook’s favorite places in Bloomington, watch the video
above.
About Cook Medical
Since 1963, Cook Medical has worked
closely with physicians to develop technologies that eliminate the need
for open surgery. Today we are combining medical devices, biologic
materials and cellular therapies to help the world’s healthcare systems
deliver better outcomes more efficiently. We have always remained family
owned so that we have the freedom to focus on what we care about:
patients, our employees and our communities. Find out more at cookmedical.com,
