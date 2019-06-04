Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cook Medical : Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Bloomington

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 06:02pm EDT

Today, Cook Medical was honored as one of Bloomington’s Best Places to Work by Bloomington Economic Development Corporation (BEDC), The Mill and The Herald-Times. This is the second consecutive year that Cook has received recognition for its high employee satisfaction and company culture.

“We created Best Places to Work Bloomington to highlight the awesome companies in Bloomington that make our community a great place to live, work and play,” said Anne McCombe, vice president of the BEDC. “Cook Medical is the second largest employer in Bloomington and has proven through their inclusion on the Forbes and Bloomington Best Places to Work lists that they are an employer who truly cares about the community that they call home.”

This award follows Cook Medical’s ranking as 48 of 500 large companies in the Forbes America’s Best Employers 2019 listing, which was determined in part by direct feedback from Cook employees. Cook has over 10,000 employees globally with more than 3,500 working in Bloomington.

“Taking care of our employees and our community is an important part of Cook’s culture,” said Nicky James, vice president of Human Resources and Talent Development. “We’re grateful for the positive feedback from employees and the recognition that we received from our community.”

To learn more about careers at Cook Medical, visit cookmedical.com/careers. To see some of Cook’s favorite places in Bloomington, watch the video above.

About Cook Medical
Since 1963, Cook Medical has worked closely with physicians to develop technologies that eliminate the need for open surgery. Today we are combining medical devices, biologic materials and cellular therapies to help the world’s healthcare systems deliver better outcomes more efficiently. We have always remained family owned so that we have the freedom to focus on what we care about: patients, our employees and our communities. Find out more at cookmedical.com, and for the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:47pHYOSUNG : Chairman Cho Hyun-Joon Tries to Pass Down Fallen Soldiers' Spirit of Sacrifice to Future Generations
BU
06:43pM D C : Richmond American Debuts Its Sought-After Seasons™ Collection in Palmdale
PU
06:42pGENERAL MOTORS : U.S. denies GM request for tariff relief for Chinese-made Buick SUV
RE
06:40pCBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
BU
06:37pPLATINEX : Announces Intention to Complete a Change of Business to Become a Cannabis Issuer
AQ
06:34pWAVEFRONT TECHNOLOGY : Corporate Update 
AQ
06:32pWOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : British money manager Woodford's star wanes over locked fund gate
RE
06:31pSientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
06:30pMYERS INDUSTRIES : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
06:30pDWIGHT CAPITAL : Presents Preliminary Offer for HomeStreet's Multifamily Mortgage Lending Business
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST PLC : WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : British money manager Woodford's star wa..
2APPLE : Top tech executives will be asked to testify in U.S. probe
3QUIDEL CORPORATION : QUIDEL : Announces Private Exchange Transactions
4Fusion Foundation Partners with i4SD to Tackle Sustainable Development Challenges Through Smart Infrastruct..
5COOK MEDICAL : Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Bloomington

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About