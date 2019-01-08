Cook Medical and Zelegent, Inc. : Begin Sales and Marketing Agreement

Today, Cook Medical and Zelegent, Inc. announce an agreement to enhance
treatment options for patients suffering from snoring. Working together,
the two companies will market Zelegent’s new minimally invasive
technology for snoring. The Elevo® Kit Snoring Intervention
Device allows physicians to perform Elevoplasty® in an
office-based setting with no general anesthesia.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005941/en/
Headquartered in La Jolla, California, Zelegent is a medical device
manufacturer dedicated to creating patient solutions for sleep
disorders. In 2017, physicians in eight U.S. medical centers completed a
Zelegent-sponsored multi-center clinical trial. The trial evaluated a
snoring intervention via Elevoplasty, a procedure created by Zelegent
and performed in an office setting. The S.I.L.E.N.C.E.1
clinical study included both academic institutions and private
practitioners, including several thought leaders of sleep disorder
treatments and international lecturers on sleep surgery in the field of
otolaryngology.
“This collaboration with Cook Medical is the next step in bringing
Elevoplasty to the offices of both sleep disorder specialists and
otolaryngologists,” said Alexander K. Arrow, MD, chief executive officer
of Zelegent. “We are pleased that the value of this innovative procedure
has attracted such a well-trusted company in the ENT device space.”
As part of the collaborative effort, Cook Medical will provide global
sales, marketing, and distribution support. The company’s
Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (OHNS) team currently provides
minimally invasive products to treat obstructive salivary gland
disorders, as well as head and neck advanced tissue repair grafts. This
agreement allows Cook Medical to expand its product portfolio to include
treatment options for snoring.
“We saw a need for new options to help patients struggling with
snoring,” said Thomas Cherry, OHNS global business leader. “We found
that Zelegent’s solution aligns perfectly with Cook Medical’s mission to
support minimally invasive procedures, and we are excited to help bring
this technology to patients in the near future.”
Indications for use of the Elevo Kit Snoring Intervention Device include
symptomatic, habitual, and social snoring due to palatal flutter.
About Zelegent, Inc.
Zelegent, Inc. (formerly Snorx, Inc.) is a medical technology company
founded and 43% owned by sleep disorder specialist physicians working to
create innovative tools to treat sleep disorders. The company’s mission
is to develop and provide minimally invasive devices to effectively
alleviate primary snoring. Elevoplasty® is a patented, office-based
procedure. For updates, find Zelegent online at zelegent.com, or on Facebook,
Twitter,
LinkedIn,
and Pinterest.
Zelegent is part of the EvoNexus
family of companies.
About Cook Medical
Since 1963, Cook Medical has worked closely with physicians to develop
technologies that eliminate the need for open surgery. Today, we are
combining medical devices, biologic materials and cellular therapies to
help the world’s healthcare systems deliver better outcomes more
efficiently. We have always remained family owned so that we have the
freedom to focus on what we care about: patients, our employees, and our
communities. Find out more at cookmedical.com, and
for the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
1 S.I.L.E.N.C.E. Clinical Study. Zelegent, Inc. zelegent.com/elevoplasty/silence-clinical-study/.
Accessed January 8, 2019.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005941/en/