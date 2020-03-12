Log in
 Cookies Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Natural and Health-centric Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/12/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the cookies market and it is poised to grow by USD 19.85 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005439/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cookies Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for natural and health-centric products has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Cookies Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Cookies Market is segmented as below:

Product

  • Plain and Butter-based Cookies
  • Chocolate-based Cookies
  • Other Cookies

Geographic Segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download the latest free sample of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31350

Cookies Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cookies market report covers the following areas:

  • Cookies Market Size
  • Cookies Market Trends
  • Cookies Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising popularity of clean labelled cookies as one of the prime reasons driving the cookies market growth during the next few years.

Cookies Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cookies market, including some of the vendors such as Campbell Soup Co. Brands LP, ITC Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Parle Products Pvt. Ltd. and PepsiCo Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cookies market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cookies Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cookies market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the cookies market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the cookies market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cookies market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Plain and butter-based cookies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Chocolate-based cookies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other cookies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Rising popularity of clean labeled cookies
  • Rising demand for organic product offerings
  • Increasing M&A activity

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Campbell Soup Co. Brands LP
  • ITC Ltd.
  • Mondelēz International Inc.
  • Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.
  • PepsiCo Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
