Cooks Global Foods : reaches conditional agreement to acquire Mojo Coffee Cartel

Keith Jackson added: 'We expect it to provide a lift to Cooks' earnings, free float, and market capitalisation. This, coupled with Cooks' well-signalled plan to move to the NZX Main Board, have the potential to increase our market liquidity and broaden the company's investor base. We are working hard to bring this transaction to fruition and are looking forward to Mojo joining the Cooks family of brands.'

Concurrent with the acquisition, and in order to fund the cash component of the purchase price, Cooks intends to seek new capital. The pricing and structure for this capital raise is yet to be confirmed but will likely take the form of a renounceable rights issue. Cooks will make further announcements in this respect once a final decision is made.

Key Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the acquisition, Cooks will satisfy the purchase price by paying approximately NZ$11.7 million in cash and by issuing approximately $2 million of ordinary shares in Cooks to Mojo's shareholders (at an issue price yet to be determined). Cooks will assume debt in Mojo of up to $5.3 million.

The acquisition is conditional on:

(a) Cooks arranging finance of at least NZ$11.7 million to purchase the shares in Mojo;

(b) Mojo obtaining necessary changes in control consents and agreeing on a lease variation; and

(c) The Mojo group's audited consolidated financial statements for the 12 month period ended on 31 March 2018 being completed and in an acceptable form to the parties.

The conditions must be satisfied by 24 October 2018 (unless the parties agree otherwise). If the conditions are not satisfied by that date then either Cooks or Mojo can terminate the transaction.

The anticipated completion date of the acquisition is 31 October 2018.