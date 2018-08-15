Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cooks Global Foods : reaches conditional agreement to acquire Mojo Coffee Cartel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 06:46am CEST

Keith Jackson added: 'We expect it to provide a lift to Cooks' earnings, free float, and market capitalisation. This, coupled with Cooks' well-signalled plan to move to the NZX Main Board, have the potential to increase our market liquidity and broaden the company's investor base. We are working hard to bring this transaction to fruition and are looking forward to Mojo joining the Cooks family of brands.'

Concurrent with the acquisition, and in order to fund the cash component of the purchase price, Cooks intends to seek new capital. The pricing and structure for this capital raise is yet to be confirmed but will likely take the form of a renounceable rights issue. Cooks will make further announcements in this respect once a final decision is made.

Key Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the acquisition, Cooks will satisfy the purchase price by paying approximately NZ$11.7 million in cash and by issuing approximately $2 million of ordinary shares in Cooks to Mojo's shareholders (at an issue price yet to be determined). Cooks will assume debt in Mojo of up to $5.3 million.

The acquisition is conditional on:

(a) Cooks arranging finance of at least NZ$11.7 million to purchase the shares in Mojo;

(b) Mojo obtaining necessary changes in control consents and agreeing on a lease variation; and

(c) The Mojo group's audited consolidated financial statements for the 12 month period ended on 31 March 2018 being completed and in an acceptable form to the parties.

The conditions must be satisfied by 24 October 2018 (unless the parties agree otherwise). If the conditions are not satisfied by that date then either Cooks or Mojo can terminate the transaction.

The anticipated completion date of the acquisition is 31 October 2018.

Disclaimer

Cooks Global Foods Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 04:45:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:11aCLAS OHLSON : Regulatory
PU
07:11aADO PROPERTIES : S.A. continues to expand in the first half year 2018
PU
07:11aFUJIFILM : 2018 EISA Awards for FUJIFILM X-H1
PU
07:11aLEONI : raises sales forecast following good performance in the 1st half
PU
07:10aBIOTEST AG : Cytotect(R) CP prevents transmission of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) to the unborn baby in pregnant women who are infected with CMV for the first time
EQ
07:07aPFIZER : Progress in curbing trachoma, a blinding, infectious disease
AQ
07:05aADO PROPERTIES : S.A. continues to expand in the first half year 2018
EQ
07:05aSTRATEC BIOMEDICAL : reports H1 2018 figures and adjusts financial guidance
EQ
07:01aCLAS OHLSON : increase sales in July
AQ
07:01aSELVAAG BOLIG ASA : Good results and record dividend
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : ALLURING TURING: Get Up Close with 7 Keynote-worthy Turing Demos
3T. ROWE PRICE GROUP : Major Tesla shareholders trimmed stakes last quarter - filings
4PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC. : PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Highl..
5VILLA WORLD LTD : VILLA WORLD : 15 Aug 2018 - Villa World posts fifth consecutive year of double digit profit ..
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.