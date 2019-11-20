Cool Effect : Announces Availability of Carbon Offset Guide as a Resource for Sustainable Initiatives

The Stockholm Environment Institute and Greenhouse Gas Management Institute, Together with High Tide Foundation, Issue Comprehensive Guide to Carbon Offsets

Cool Effect, a Bay Area based non-profit focused on fighting the climate crisis, today announces the availability, on its website, of Securing Climate Benefit: A Guide to Using Carbon Offsets. The Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) and Greenhouse Gas Management Institute (GHGMI), together with High Tide Foundation, developed the guide as an educational resource for businesses and individuals looking to reduce their impact by purchasing carbon offsets.

The guide has a number of links to a corresponding website, Carbon Offset Research and Education (CORE), by the same authors. It will serve as the most current and thorough educational resource of its kind for individuals, businesses and organizations who want to learn more about carbon offsetting and carbon offset projects.

“Carbon offsets can be complex, frequently misunderstood and maligned. For this reason, Cool Effect is dedicated to the concept of transparency in pricing and the ideals of Carbon Done Correctly,” noted Dee Lawrence, Co-Founder of Cool Effect. “This new Guide helps stakeholders understand every aspect of carbon offsets as a tool for fighting climate change. It highlights the importance of diligent research on quality, the concept of additionality, over-estimation, social benefits and permanence – while providing a deeper understanding of how quality carbon offsets are an immediate and cost-effective solution to help us reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions.”

Cool Effect is dedicated to working with businesses and organizations of all sizes to reduce carbon emissions and fight climate change. “Securing Climate Benefit: A Guide to Using Carbon Offsets” is a comprehensive and necessary resource at both the individual and corporate level to inform educated decisions about reducing carbon emissions through carbon offset purchases.

To download the guide, learn more about Cool Effect, and how to offset your footprint, visit cooleffect.org.

About Cool EffectTM

Cool Effect is a San Francisco Bay Area 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to reducing carbon emissions around the world by allowing individuals, businesses, organizations and universities to create a tangible impact on climate change by funding the highest quality carbon reduction projects that are verifiably and measurably reducing global warming emissions. The organization was founded by Dee and Richard Lawrence on their passionate belief that support of carbon offset projects will create a cumulative effect that will reduce and prevent carbon pollution. Like the Butterfly Effect, The Ripple Effect, and others, a single action can have global impact. To learn more, please visit cooleffect.org or follow Cool Effect on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI)

SEI is an independent, international non-profit research institute bridging science and policy for sustainable development.

About Greenhouse Gas Management Institute (GHGMI)

GHGMI is an international non-profit organization providing expertise, training material, and courses to support a global community of experts with the highest standards of professional practice in measuring, accounting, auditing, and managing greenhouse gas emissions; meeting the needs of governments, corporations, and organizations large and small.

About High Tide Foundation

High Tide Foundation is a Bay Area 501(c)(3) foundation dedicated to making a significant, measurable impact on climate change mitigation. High Tide identifies and works closely with numerous organizations that are committed to fighting climate change in the world. High Tide Foundation intends for its funding to be catalytic and have a genuine impact on the ability of the organizations it supports to grow. As part of its mission, High Tide Foundation partners with other foundations and philanthropists who share comparable goals. Organizations that have benefited from funding from High Tide Foundation include Cool Effect, Yale School of Public Health and The National Audubon Society.

