Cool Effect : Announces Partnership With Ensemble Travel® Group

Non-Profit Teams Up with Ensemble to Offset Annual Travel Conference and First Travel Advisor Network to Introduce an Offset Tool

Cool Effect, a Bay Area based non-profit focused on fighting the climate crisis, today announced a partnership with Ensemble Travel® Group (“Ensemble”), a travel advisor network of approximately 760 top-tier, independent travel agencies committed to providing individuals with meaningful travel experiences. The partnership kicks off with Ensemble offsetting its carbon footprint with Cool Effect for the 2019 International Conference: Travel With Purpose. Simultaneously, Cool Effect’s Travel Offset Tool will be incorporated on Ensemble’s platform for members to quickly and easily offset the carbon footprint of air travel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191025005538/en/

Beneficiaries of Cool Effect's Jacundá Forest Reserve carbon reduction project in Brazil thank Ensemble Travel Group, which partnered with Cool Effect to offset the carbon footprint of its 2019 International Conference and offer travel offsetting to its members moving forward. (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership was announced today at Ensemble’s annual travel conference during a panel discussing the topic of Responsible Travel and the Advisor: The Front Line for Purposeful Travel. Discussing the importance of sustainable travel, Cool Effect’s Director of Marketing, Jodi Manning, spoke on the panel. “We are thrilled to be working with such a prominent group in the travel industry,” Manning said. “Carbon emissions from travel are only increasing - with air travel alone projected to hit one billion tonnes in 2020 - so it’s crucial for the industry to take steps in reducing carbon pollution. We are honored to work with Ensemble in becoming a leader in the sustainable travel space.”

As the first consortia in the travel industry to make such a commitment, Ensemble offset all attendee travel and the footprint of the conference through Cool Effect’s Jacundá Forest Reserve carbon reduction project based in Brazil. The project protects carbon-sequestering rubber trees in the Amazon rainforest while providing jobs to the local community. In addition, Cool Effect assisted Ensemble in seamlessly integrating the Travel Offset Tool into their site for their members to easily offset the carbon footprint of air travel.

“Travel takes an incredible toll on our planet and it’s important that we do our part in leading this industry to making more sustainable decisions,” said David Harris, CEO of Ensemble Travel Group. “We’re thrilled to ensure our conference is carbon neutral, as well as offer Cool Effect’s Travel Offset Tool on our platform moving forward. This will allow our network of thousands of advisors to make offsetting travel a seamless and easy process for our travelers.”

The Jacundá Forest Reserve project ensures sustainability and socioeconomic development with a variety of benefits, including job creation, sustainable crops and farming techniques, protection of 16 endangered flora species and 14 endangered fauna species, and construction of new houses with improved quality of living. This is just one of many projects featured on the Cool Effect platform that verifiably reduces greenhouse gas emissions and benefits local communities.

Cool Effect is dedicated to working with businesses and organizations of all sizes to reduce carbon emissions and fight climate change. As a young and mighty non-profit, Cool Effect has now reduced over one million tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere through support from individual contributions and support from its partners like Ensemble.

About Cool Effect™

Cool Effect is a San Francisco Bay Area 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to reducing carbon emissions around the world by allowing individuals, businesses, organizations and universities to create a tangible impact on climate change by funding the highest quality carbon reduction projects that are verifiably and measurably reducing global warming emissions. The organization was founded by Dee and Richard Lawrence on their passionate belief that support of carbon offset projects will create a cumulative effect that will reduce and prevent carbon pollution. Like the Butterfly Effect, The Ripple Effect, and others, a single action can have global impact. To learn more, please visit cooleffect.org or follow Cool Effect on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Ensemble Travel Group

Founded in 1968, Ensemble Travel® Group is a thriving member-owned organization of approximately 760 top-tier independent travel agencies in the U.S. and Canada, with new expanded international presence in Australia/New Zealand. With a membership that represents billions of dollars in travel sales each year, Ensemble Travel Group has achieved a 50 plus year record of boosting members' profits and delivering high-volume sales to its preferred suppliers. To learn more about Ensemble Travel Group, call (212) 545-7460 in the U.S., (416) 367-3660 in Canada, or visit www.joinensemble.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191025005538/en/