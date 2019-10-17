CoolEvents Releases Statement on Terrain Race Kansas City

PHOENIX, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – On Friday, Oct. 11, CoolEvents, LLC (“CoolEvents” or the “Company”), the Phoenix-based company that produces Terrain Race, was informed by officials in Lafayette County, Missouri, that Terrain Race Kansas City at River View Farms in Lexington, Missouri, would not be allowed to take place. Despite a full crew, a fully built course and multiple tractor-trailers at the venue, a cease and desist was issued by Lafayette County due to a missing permit. The Company exhausted its options to have this decision reversed so the event could go on as scheduled but was unsuccessful.



CoolEvents’ 2019 schedule includes six national brands with 160 dates around the country. The vast majority of the events are a great success for the Company’s customers. On a rare occasion, the Company will run into an external issue (like inclement weather) that prevents an event from taking place. CoolEvents takes full responsibility in the instance of Terrain Race Kansas City.

The Company operates in all corners of the country; each municipality has different rules and regulations for permitting. CoolEvents was informed by venue representatives that certain permitting was not required, given the land was private. This incorrect information was not independently confirmed due to an internal communication error, which resulted in this regrettable situation.

The CoolEvents team sought a new date for the event but now is not confident that a guaranteed date can be secured this year. Due to the upfront costs associated with event production, CoolEvents does not typically offer refunds. However, this situation was due to the Company’s oversight, so CoolEvents is refunding every participant in full (this includes a refund of fees and charitable donations).

In addition to issuing a 100% refund to all registrants, the Company has completed a further show of support to Kansas City by donating $10,000 to Children’s Mercy, one of the nation’s top pediatric medical centers, on behalf of everyone who registered for Terrain Race Kansas City.

CoolEvents apologizes to the good people of Kansas City (and surrounding areas) and is reviewing internal systems and procedures to ensure this is an isolated incident.

About CoolEvents, LLC

CoolEvents, LLC offers a variety of unique, experiential running and obstacle events that attract thousands of participants who share a passion for running and helping others. The Company is in the middle of the 2019 event season that will see in excess of 150 events over six national tours. These include: Terrain Race , the country’s fastest-growing obstacle course race; Bubble Run , the largest daytime 5K run in the country; Blacklight Run and Foam Glow , the largest nighttime glow runs in the country; and Blacklight Slide , the world’s only five-story-high waterslide with neon glowing water. The Company recently added Muddy Dash , a new muddy fun run tour, to its schedule. CoolEvents supports childhood cancer awareness and has donated more than $5 million since inception to children’s charities, including Phoenix Children’s Hospital/Children’s Miracle Network. 2019 saw $1 from each registration going to the Company’s official charity partner, 1Wish , whose vision is “to assist as many families and communities in delivering that 1Wish for a child with a life-altering illness.”

For more information and updates, please follow CoolEvents on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About Children’s Mercy Kansas City

Founded in 1897, Children’s Mercy is one of the nation’s top pediatric medical centers. With not-for-profit hospitals in Missouri and Kansas and numerous specialty clinics in both states, Children’s Mercy provides the highest level of care for children from birth through the age of 21. U.S. News & World Report has repeatedly ranked Children’s Mercy as one of “America's Best Children's Hospitals.” For the fourth time in a row, Children’s Mercy has achieved Magnet nursing designation, awarded to only about 8% of all hospitals nationally, for excellence in quality care. Its faculty of more than 700 pediatric subspecialists and researchers across more than 40 subspecialties are actively involved in clinical care, pediatric research, and educating the next generation of pediatric subspecialists. Thanks to generous philanthropic and volunteer support, Children’s Mercy provides medical care to every child who passes through its doors, regardless of a family’s ability to pay. For more information about Children’s Mercy and its research, visit childrensmercy.org . For breaking news and videos, follow us on Twitter , YouTube and Facebook .