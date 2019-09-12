Log in
CoolEvents to Debut World's First Augmented Reality Finisher Medal

09/12/2019 | 02:14pm EDT

New technology available at all 2020 events

PHOENIX, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - CoolEvents, the nation’s largest experiential event company, today announces it will debut the world’s first Augmented Reality Finisher Medals for all events starting in 2020.  Projecting to host approximately 1.5 million participants in 2019 alone, CoolEvents is launching the new technology to further expand the appeal of the endurance space.

“Our participants will have an exciting experience that is totally new to the world of fun runs and obstacle course races,” said Cool Events CEO Bill Spata.  “Upon receiving their Augmented Reality Finisher Medal for each of our five events, participants can use their mobile phone to launch a unique augmented reality experience that brings the medal to life.”

Augmented Reality Finisher Medals combine the real and digital worlds to create a new experience for the senses.  As a benefit of their registration, all participants who attend CoolEvents’ nationwide lineup of fun runs, mud runs, and obstacle course races – namely, the Bubble Run, Blacklight Run, Foam Glow, Muddy Dash, or Terrain Race - will receive each event’s unique Augmented Reality Finisher Medal, accompanying smartphone app, and augmented reality (“AR”) experience.

“We believe this technology will increase the appeal of the event space to the younger generation that have come to expect technology to be featured in all aspects of life.  It will also help further our mission of creating active communities by getting people off the couch and having a good time with family and friends at an affordable price,” Spata added.

The launch of the 2020 event schedule will begin Sept. 23, 2019, with cities including Honolulu, Dallas-Fort Worth, Oklahoma City, and Atlanta, with additional 2020 dates announced soon thereafter.  The CoolEvents app necessary to activate each Augmented Reality Finisher Medal will be available for free download on the App Store and Google Play store.

About CoolEvents, LLC

CoolEvents, LLC offers a variety of unique, experiential running and obstacle events that attract thousands of participants who share a passion for running and helping others.  The Company is in the middle of the 2019 event season that will see in excess of 150 events over six national tours.  These include: Terrain Race, the country’s fastest-growing obstacle course race; Bubble Run, the largest daytime 5K run in the country; Blacklight Run, and Foam Glow, the largest night-time glow runs in the country; and Blacklight Slide, the world’s only five-story-high waterslide with neon glowing water.  The Company recently added Muddy Dash, a new muddy fun run tour, to its schedule.  Cool Events supports childhood cancer awareness and has donated more than $5 million since inception to children’s charities including Phoenix Children’s Hospital/Children’s Miracle Network.  2019 saw one dollar from each registration going to the Company’s official charity partner, 1Wish, whose vision is “to assist as many families and communities in delivering that 1Wish for a child with a life-altering illness.”

For more information and updates please follow Cool Events on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Contact:
Caleb Bacon   
caleb@coolevents.com
602-559-4076

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
