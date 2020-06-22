Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CoolSys : Acquires Eastern Refrigeration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Ares-Backed HVAC/R Services Firm Relaunches M&A Growth Strategy and Furthers Expansion in Northeast Region

CoolSys™, the parent of market-leading refrigeration and HVAC services companies nationwide, announced that it has acquired Eastern Refrigeration, a leading commercial refrigeration and HVAC solutions provider serving Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. With this acquisition, CoolSys further expands its growing market presence in the Northeast region and resumes its nationwide expansion in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic with the backing of its private equity investor, Ares Management.

“CoolSys is excited to relaunch our M&A growth strategy with the acquisition of Eastern Refrigeration. This acquisition is another key step in fulfilling our vision of becoming a national service provider that offers a full-spectrum of best-in-class solutions for mission-critical refrigeration and HVAC systems in light commercial, commercial and industrial markets,” comments Adam Coffey, CEO of CoolSys. “This strategic acquisition strengthens our market position in the Northeast by providing density in some existing markets and opening up new states for CoolSys.”

Founded in 1975 by company president Pierre “Pete” Belisle, Eastern Refrigeration has expanded over the past four decades to install and service commercial refrigeration and HVAC equipment throughout its region. It specializes in all aspects of supermarket refrigeration, including direct expansion, carbon dioxide and glycol systems, as well as HVAC. Eastern’s comprehensive installation capabilities range from ground-up construction and remodels to control systems and energy management systems.

“We are very excited to become the newest members of the CoolSys family,” comments Stan Shumbo, Vice President of Eastern Refrigeration. “The employee-focused culture of CoolSys is a great fit for the Eastern team, and we look forward to providing our customers with expanded solutions to help them manage their businesses even better.”

About CoolSys

CoolSys is the market-leading refrigeration and HVAC services company, specializing in a full spectrum of best-in-class service experiences and solutions for customers in the retail, food service, commercial and industrial market segments. CoolSys and its operating businesses cover every stage of mission-critical systems from engineering and design, to installation, service and maintenance, and energy optimization. Headquartered in Southern California, CoolSys has more than 1,900 highly trained, field-based service and installation experts serving the daily needs of more than 4,000 customers across North America. For additional information, please visit www.coolsys.com.

About Eastern Refrigeration

Based in Colchester, Connecticut, Eastern Refrigeration provides commercial refrigeration services 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Its technicians are trained in every aspect of commercial refrigeration and HVAC. They focus on addressing sales, service and installation needs as efficiently as possible while identifying measures that can be taken to prevent future maintenance issues. Eastern Refrigeration serves customers ranging from local markets to big box stores, including Sam’s Club, Costco, Walmart and Whole Foods among many others.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:15aERIE INDEMNITY : Insurance Appoints Ronald Habursky as SVP and Chief Investment Officer
PR
11:15aCREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:12aPOLAR CAPITAL : Dividend Declaration
PU
11:12aAPTOSE BIOSCIENCES : 2020 AACR Poster - CG-806, a First-in-Class FLT3/BTK Inhibitor, and Venetoclax Synergize to Inhibit Cell Proliferation and to Induce Apoptosis in Aggressive B-cell Lymphomas
PU
11:12aVITAXEL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:12aDSV PANALPINA A/S : 833 - Trading update for Q2 2020
AQ
11:12aWITI Hosts Its First Virtual Women in Technology Summit
GL
11:11aINDIAN MOTORCYCLE : 's New Heated & Cooled Seat Features Industry-first Technology for Superior Cooling
BU
11:10aCOVID-19 Pandemic Panic Deprives Patients and Threatens Physicians, Writes President of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)
GL
11:10aRYAN : Named a Best Place to Work in Texas for the Tenth Consecutive Year
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Attackers Vindicated
2ADYEN N.V. : No clear path to salvation seen for stricken Wirecard
3CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : Raised to Buy by JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group