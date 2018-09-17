CoolSys : Acquires Ron’s Refrigeration in Wisconsin

Acquisition Positions CoolSys as Market Leader for Refrigeration and HVAC Services in the Midwest

CoolSys™, a parent of market-leading refrigeration and HVAC companies nationwide, announced it has acquired Ron’s Refrigeration & HVAC LLC, which provides refrigeration and HVAC engineering, service and installation to customers throughout Wisconsin. This acquisition expands the growing national footprint for CoolSys and positions the company as a market leader for refrigeration and HVAC services in the Midwest.

“The addition of Ron’s Refrigeration & HVAC to our expanding family of CoolSys operating companies is an exciting step in our company expansion,” comments Adam Coffey, president and CEO of CoolSys. “The Mancl family established Ron’s Refrigeration and has built a high-performing business based on customer focus that we will use as a foundation for continued growth. This strengthens CoolSys’ growing presence in the Midwest that began with the acquisition of Certified Refrigeration and Mechanical in 2017.”

Founded in 1973 in Wisconsin Rapids by Ron and Bonnie Mancl, Ron’s Refrigeration & HVAC serves a variety of customers throughout Wisconsin ranging from residences to supermarkets to potato storage facilities. The Mancl family has remained involved in the day-to-day management of the business since the company’s inception, with the founder’s son, Tim Mancl, playing a key leadership role. Its offices are based in Wisconsin Rapids, Plover and Marshfield.

“We are thrilled to become part of the CoolSys family of companies,” comments Ron Mancl, founder of Ron’s Refrigeration. “We have worked hard to build a strong, customer-centric business in central Wisconsin, and are excited about what being part of the CoolSys family will bring to our employees and our customers.”

About CoolSys

CoolSys is a market-leading refrigeration and HVAC services company, specializing in a full spectrum of best-in-class service experiences and solutions for customers in the retail, commercial, and industrial market segments. CoolSys and its operating businesses cover every stage of mission-critical systems through design, installation, optimization, maintenance, service and repair. Headquartered in Southern California, CoolSys has more than 1,400 highly trained, field-based service and installation experts serving the daily needs of more than 3,500 customers across North America. For additional information, please visit www.coolsys.com.

About Ron’s Refrigeration

Ron’s Refrigeration and HVAC has been providing Central Wisconsin and surrounding communities with refrigeration, heating, air conditioning and electrical services for more than 45 years. Founded by Ron and Bonnie Mancl, the family-owned and operated business prides itself on a high level of service and technicians, and makes the satisfaction of its customers and timely, efficient maintenance and repair its number one priority.

