CoolSys : Acquires Ron’s Refrigeration in Wisconsin

CoolSys™,
a parent of market-leading refrigeration and HVAC companies nationwide,
announced it has acquired Ron’s Refrigeration & HVAC LLC, which provides
refrigeration and HVAC engineering, service and installation to
customers throughout Wisconsin. This acquisition expands the growing
national footprint for CoolSys and positions the company as a market
leader for refrigeration and HVAC services in the Midwest.
“The addition of Ron’s Refrigeration & HVAC to our expanding family of
CoolSys operating companies is an exciting step in our company
expansion,” comments Adam Coffey, president and CEO of CoolSys. “The
Mancl family established Ron’s Refrigeration and has built a
high-performing business based on customer focus that we will use as a
foundation for continued growth. This strengthens CoolSys’ growing
presence in the Midwest that began with the acquisition of Certified
Refrigeration and Mechanical in 2017.”
Founded in 1973 in Wisconsin Rapids by Ron and Bonnie Mancl, Ron’s
Refrigeration & HVAC serves a variety of customers throughout Wisconsin
ranging from residences to supermarkets to potato storage facilities.
The Mancl family has remained involved in the day-to-day management of
the business since the company’s inception, with the founder’s son, Tim
Mancl, playing a key leadership role. Its offices are based in Wisconsin
Rapids, Plover and Marshfield.
“We are thrilled to become part of the CoolSys family of companies,”
comments Ron Mancl, founder of Ron’s Refrigeration. “We have worked hard
to build a strong, customer-centric business in central Wisconsin, and
are excited about what being part of the CoolSys family will bring to
our employees and our customers.”
About CoolSys
CoolSys is a market-leading refrigeration and HVAC services company,
specializing in a full spectrum of best-in-class service experiences and
solutions for customers in the retail, commercial, and industrial market
segments. CoolSys and its operating businesses cover every stage of
mission-critical systems through design, installation, optimization,
maintenance, service and repair. Headquartered in Southern California,
CoolSys has more than 1,400 highly trained, field-based service and
installation experts serving the daily needs of more than 3,500
customers across North America. For additional information, please visit www.coolsys.com.
About Ron’s Refrigeration
Ron’s Refrigeration and HVAC has been providing Central Wisconsin and
surrounding communities with refrigeration, heating, air conditioning
and electrical services for more than 45 years. Founded by Ron and
Bonnie Mancl, the family-owned and operated business prides itself on a
high level of service and technicians, and makes the satisfaction of its
customers and timely, efficient maintenance and repair its number one
priority.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005540/en/