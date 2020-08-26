Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CoolSys : Partners With ECMC Education to Launch Online HVAC-R Technician Training Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 09:31am EDT

As it expands its growing team of HVAC-R technicians, CoolSys™, a parent of market-leading refrigeration and HVAC services companies nationwide, has partnered with ECMC Education to launch a multi-faceted, online training program for its technicians. With courses scheduled to begin in September, technicians can enroll and attend interactive online courses and complete evaluations with a CoolSys senior-level technical training coach to ensure learning targets are accomplished.

“CoolSys has always been dedicated to training and investing in employees so we’re excited to be taking our training initiatives to a new level through our partnership with ECMC Education,” comments Beth Goldstein, chief human resources officer at CoolSys. “In launching this new online program, we can now make high quality, advanced training accessible to our new and current team members located anywhere in the country.“

As traditional classroom training has been impacted by limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the new online training program will enable CoolSys to continue to expand its training initiatives and meet the diverse needs of trainees with remote instruction. Students will be able to access the online training at their own pace with each course lasting eight weeks with approximately five hours per week of coursework. In tandem with the online training, experienced CoolSys technicians will serve as technical training coaches to evaluate the progress of each trainee in a hands-on environment with the proper social distancing measures in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CoolSys training program will be designed to deliver five levels of training based on the needs of each technician. Starting in September, the program will launch training geared to servicing convenience stores, small-box retail and supermarkets with single systems. By the end of the year, CoolSys will deploy three additional levels of advanced training to provide all necessary services for supermarkets. Another training module will launch in January 2021 to offer more foundational skills for technicians.

“In today’s marketplace, it is more important than ever for industry and education to come together to efficiently and effectively meet the needs of the business while also setting employees on a track for career advancement and success,” said Todd Steele, president, ECMC Education. “By aligning our areas of expertise, we are effectively addressing CoolSys’ talent development needs, without the geographic or scheduling constraints associated with conventional training programs.”

About CoolSys

CoolSys is the market-leading refrigeration and HVAC services company, specializing in a full spectrum of best-in-class service experiences and solutions for customers in the retail, food service, commercial and industrial market segments. CoolSys and its operating businesses cover every stage of mission-critical systems from engineering and design, to installation, service and maintenance, and energy optimization. Headquartered in Southern California, CoolSys has more than 1,900 highly trained, field-based service and installation experts serving the daily needs of more than 4,000 customers across North America. For additional information, please visit www.coolsys.com.

About ECMC Education

ECMC Education is a nonprofit provider of educational solutions rooted in innovation, employer collaboration and industry stewardship. The organization offers a range of educational solutions through two entities: Altierus Training Solutions, which assists employers in solving talent and skill gaps, and Altierus Career College, which provides accredited programming to new career seekers. To learn more, visit www.ecmceducation.org/training-solutions.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:47aKONGSBERG GRUPPEN : and ABB announce digitalization collaboration on edge data collection
PU
09:47aTEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09:47aKID : Mandatory notification of trade - primary insider
PU
09:46aJANONE : Advances its Potential Peripheral Artery Disease and Covid-19 Vascular Inflammation Treatment Towards Trial Readiness
PR
09:46aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Jeep® Brand Announces #JeepTopCanine Winner, Bear, on National Dog Day
PR
09:46a Smart & Final Charitable Foundation Hosts Kids 4 Hope Annual Fundraising Campaign
BU
09:46aCOVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Automated Microbiology Market 2020-2024 | Technavio
BU
09:46aDJI Announces OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal with Stronger Motor & Added Features; More Info at B&H
BU
09:45aBiogen Stock Is a Big Risk Worth Taking -- Heard on the Street
DJ
09:44aSCANDI STANDARD (STO : SCST) Second quarter report 2020; Continued strong operating performance
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2020 Results
2AMBU : AMBU : Interim Report for Q3 2019/20 (no.13)
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : Barclays downgrades from Neutral to Sell
4MOWI ASA : MOWI : Operational EBIT of EUR 99 million in the second quarter for Mowi
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : Limited legal protection for COVID vaccine makers hampers EU deals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group