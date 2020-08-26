CoolSys : Partners With ECMC Education to Launch Online HVAC-R Technician Training Program

As it expands its growing team of HVAC-R technicians, CoolSys™, a parent of market-leading refrigeration and HVAC services companies nationwide, has partnered with ECMC Education to launch a multi-faceted, online training program for its technicians. With courses scheduled to begin in September, technicians can enroll and attend interactive online courses and complete evaluations with a CoolSys senior-level technical training coach to ensure learning targets are accomplished.

“CoolSys has always been dedicated to training and investing in employees so we’re excited to be taking our training initiatives to a new level through our partnership with ECMC Education,” comments Beth Goldstein, chief human resources officer at CoolSys. “In launching this new online program, we can now make high quality, advanced training accessible to our new and current team members located anywhere in the country.“

As traditional classroom training has been impacted by limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the new online training program will enable CoolSys to continue to expand its training initiatives and meet the diverse needs of trainees with remote instruction. Students will be able to access the online training at their own pace with each course lasting eight weeks with approximately five hours per week of coursework. In tandem with the online training, experienced CoolSys technicians will serve as technical training coaches to evaluate the progress of each trainee in a hands-on environment with the proper social distancing measures in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CoolSys training program will be designed to deliver five levels of training based on the needs of each technician. Starting in September, the program will launch training geared to servicing convenience stores, small-box retail and supermarkets with single systems. By the end of the year, CoolSys will deploy three additional levels of advanced training to provide all necessary services for supermarkets. Another training module will launch in January 2021 to offer more foundational skills for technicians.

“In today’s marketplace, it is more important than ever for industry and education to come together to efficiently and effectively meet the needs of the business while also setting employees on a track for career advancement and success,” said Todd Steele, president, ECMC Education. “By aligning our areas of expertise, we are effectively addressing CoolSys’ talent development needs, without the geographic or scheduling constraints associated with conventional training programs.”

About CoolSys

CoolSys is the market-leading refrigeration and HVAC services company, specializing in a full spectrum of best-in-class service experiences and solutions for customers in the retail, food service, commercial and industrial market segments. CoolSys and its operating businesses cover every stage of mission-critical systems from engineering and design, to installation, service and maintenance, and energy optimization. Headquartered in Southern California, CoolSys has more than 1,900 highly trained, field-based service and installation experts serving the daily needs of more than 4,000 customers across North America. For additional information, please visit www.coolsys.com.

About ECMC Education

ECMC Education is a nonprofit provider of educational solutions rooted in innovation, employer collaboration and industry stewardship. The organization offers a range of educational solutions through two entities: Altierus Training Solutions, which assists employers in solving talent and skill gaps, and Altierus Career College, which provides accredited programming to new career seekers. To learn more, visit www.ecmceducation.org/training-solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005203/en/