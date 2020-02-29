Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CoolTone™ Technology Comes to West County Plastic Surgeons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/29/2020 | 04:17pm EST

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many people are finding that body sculpting, for them, is about more than fat reduction. Building muscle for improved tone and definition is also an important piece of the body sculpting puzzle. With that in mind, a new body contouring treatment will soon be available for patients at West County Plastic Surgeons of Washington University. The team is excited to introduce the latest addition to its range of leading-edge, non-surgical offerings at their practice in St. Louis: CoolTone. This device represents a revolutionary way to improve muscle strength and definition without traditional gym workouts.

Many contouring procedures prioritize fat reduction. Losing excess weight can certainly improve your physique, but the next step is building muscles. This doesn’t necessarily mean bulking up, however. Toning can make you look leaner and enhance your natural curves. It can also improve posture by helping you support your back, prevent injuries by strengthening muscles, and make clothes fit better. Strengthening the glutes, for example, elevates the butt to a higher position, gives it a firmer feel and look, and creates a rounder shape.

Genetics have a major influence on how your muscles look. Some people naturally have larger muscles and longer tendons than others. Asymmetrical muscles are another genetic trait that can be passed on. That would explain why it’s often difficult, even for people who do intense training and exercise, to make their muscles look the way they want them to.

Despite what the name may suggest, CoolTone does not actually “cool” anything. This FDA-cleared therapy uses magnetic muscle stimulation (MMS) to provoke involuntary muscle contractions in isolated areas. It can be applied to the abs, butt, and thighs. People who have had CoolTone report that, in addition to visible improvement in muscle tone, they also feel physically stronger afterward.

Patients may require multiple sessions to achieve their desired effect. Since muscles typically look more pronounced on people who are slim, with only a thin layer of fat, CoolTone™ is intended for people who are already lean.

West County Plastic Surgeons also offers CoolSculpting® for focused fat reduction and Cellfina® for smoother skin on the buttocks, thighs, and elsewhere. These treatments and more can be combined for ideal results.

Want to get a more in-depth look at CoolTone and other technologies? The board-certified physicians at St. Louis’ West County Plastic Surgeons of Washington University would be happy to answer any questions. Call 314.996.8800 or send a message online.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:17pCoolTone™ Technology Comes to West County Plastic Surgeons
GL
03:16pVOLVO PUBL : New number of votes in AB Volvo
AQ
02:31pPHOTO RELEASE--National Security Cutter Stone (WMSL 758) Christened at Ingalls Shipbuilding
GL
02:02pMiss Claflin University Faith McKie Crowned as Food Lion's Miss CIAA 2020
GL
02:01pSEARCHUNIFY : Wins Big at Stevie® Awards
BU
02:01pROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – CVU
BU
01:58pLINAS : Activity results of twelve months of year 2019 of company AB “Linas” Group of companies. AB “Linas” not audited consolidated interim information of twelve months of year 2019 →
PU
12:26pROBINSONS RETAIL : income drops 25% in 2019
AQ
12:25pBAYER CROPSCIENCE : XAG to help farmers use AI
AQ
12:05pMARITIME DELIVERS ROBUST ECONOMICS FOR UPDATED HAMMERDOWN PROJECT RESOURCE : After-Tax NPV5% of $111.3M, IRR 50.5% and 1.5 Year Payback
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION : China data portends more punishment for bruised stock markets
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT, WALT DISNEY, GILEAD SCIENCES: Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
3THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED : Health Care Stocks Aren't Alone in Getting a Coronavirus Boost
4SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::ENTRY INTO NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT FOR THE..
5SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED : Goldman Sachs Asset Management added to stocks portfolio as markets tumbled

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group