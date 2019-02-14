Log in
Cooley – A Fortune Best Company to Work For

02/14/2019 | 09:31am EST

For the sixth consecutive year, Fortune recognized Cooley on its annual 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Cooley ranked #20. The list is the result of the most extensive employee survey in corporate America.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005500/en/

Cooley colleagues working together.

Cooley colleagues working together.

“Our unique culture is the foundation of our success – the most important investments we make are in our people,” said Joe Conroy, Cooley’s chief executive officer. “It’s gratifying to be recognized for our efforts, especially alongside so many of our industry-changing clients.”

Fortune partners with Great Place to Work, a workplace engagement and analytics firm, to select the 100 Best Companies list. The rankings are based on feedback from more than 232,000 employees at Great Place to Work-certified companies with 1,000+ employees. Earning a spot on the list indicates that companies have distinguished themselves by creating a special place to work for employees. This is measured and ranked through the institute’s Trust Index survey and Culture Audit questionnaire. In the survey, employees anonymously assess their workplace, including the honesty and quality of communication by managers, degree of support for employees' personal and professional lives and the authenticity of relationships with colleagues.

Cooley’s unique culture has been widely recognized by leading industry organizations and publications, including being named to Fortune’s lists of best workplaces for diversity, women, giving back, flexibility and parents, as well as Working Mother and Flex-Time Lawyers’ list of the best law firms for women. Cooley has also earned Gold Standard Certification from the Women in Law Empowerment Forum for seven consecutive years.

About Cooley LLP

Clients partner with Cooley on transformative deals, complex IP and regulatory matters, and high-stakes litigation, where innovation meets the law.

Cooley has 1,000+ lawyers across 14 offices in the United States, China and Europe.


© Business Wire 2019
