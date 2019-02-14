Cooley – A Fortune Best Company to Work For

For the sixth consecutive year, Fortune recognized Cooley on its annual
100 Best Companies to Work For list. Cooley ranked #20. The list is the
result of the most extensive employee survey in corporate America.
“Our unique culture is the foundation of our success – the most
important investments we make are in our people,” said Joe
Conroy, Cooley’s chief executive officer. “It’s gratifying to be
recognized for our efforts, especially alongside so many of our
industry-changing clients.”
Fortune partners with Great Place to Work, a workplace engagement and
analytics firm, to select the 100 Best Companies list. The rankings are
based on feedback from more than 232,000 employees at Great Place to
Work-certified companies with 1,000+ employees. Earning a spot on the
list indicates that companies have distinguished themselves by creating
a special place to work for employees. This is measured and ranked
through the institute’s Trust Index survey and Culture Audit
questionnaire. In the survey, employees anonymously assess their
workplace, including the honesty and quality of communication by
managers, degree of support for employees' personal and professional
lives and the authenticity of relationships with colleagues.
Cooley’s unique culture has been widely recognized by leading industry
organizations and publications, including being named to Fortune’s lists
of best workplaces for diversity, women, giving back, flexibility and
parents, as well as Working Mother and Flex-Time Lawyers’ list of the
best law firms for women. Cooley has also earned Gold Standard
Certification from the Women in Law Empowerment Forum for seven
consecutive years.
About Cooley LLP
Clients partner with Cooley on transformative deals, complex IP and
regulatory matters, and high-stakes litigation, where innovation meets
the law.
Cooley has 1,000+ lawyers across 14 offices in the United States, China
and Europe.
