Cooley : to Launch in Hong Kong

Cooley is continuing its global growth with the announcement of plans to
launch in Hong Kong. Leading
Hong Kong corporate lawyer Will Cai is joining the firm from
Skadden, where he had been a partner since 2014.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005659/en/
Leading Hong Kong corporate partner Will Cai joins Cooley to lead firm's capital markets practice in Asia. (Photo: Business Wire)
Cooley is the #1 law firm in the US advising on tech
and life
sciences IPOs and has been the #1 law firm taking companies public
in the United States over the last five years. In addition, Cooley is
one of the world’s top firms working on global capital
markets transactions for non-US issuers.
“Given our proven success in capital markets in the United States, Asia
and around the world, a physical presence in this leading center for
finance and innovation is a fundamental next step in our global growth
strategy,” said Joe
Conroy, Cooley’s chief executive officer. “Will’s exceptionally
strong background in US and Hong Kong capital markets deals and
cross-border M&A further extends our ability to support our global
clients seamlessly.”
For more than a decade, Will Cai, who is qualified in the US and Hong
Kong, has been a trusted legal adviser for many of Asia’s most exciting
companies on their landmark transactions across capital markets and M&A.
He represents Chinese issuers and global investment banks in US and Hong
Kong capital markets transactions. He frequently advises private equity
funds and multinationals on their investments in the Greater China
region, as well as Chinese companies on cross-border M&A work. Since
2008, he has worked on more than 40 completed IPOs in the US and Hong
Kong capital markets.
“Cooley’s unique platform, leading client base and collegial culture
make this opportunity extremely attractive,” said Cai. “I am looking
forward to playing a role in its continued investment and achievement
across the Asia-Pacific region and globally.”
Cai, a native Mandarin speaker who is fluent in English, earned his JD
from Stanford Law School and his LLB from China University of Political
Science and Law. Prior to joining Skadden, he worked for the Supreme
People’s Court of China as a judicial clerk. He will lead Cooley’s
capital markets practice in the region.
Following on the success of the firm’s Shanghai office, which opened in
2011, Cooley expanded its Asia- Pacific presence with its
launch in Beijing in 2018. The firm represents some of Asia’s most
innovative and dynamic tech and life sciences companies, advising on
their financing, joint venture and other strategic transactions. In
addition, Cooley has helped more than 80 fund managers form 100+ Chinese
venture capital and private equity funds. It was named Investment
Funds International Firm of the Year at the China Law & Practice
Awards and has been broadly recognized for its strong tech, life
sciences and VC practices.
Cooley LLP has submitted an application with The Law Society of Hong
Kong to form a registered foreign law firm as its Hong Kong office. Upon
registration, it will enter into an association with Cai, Lee &
Partners, the local Hong Kong solicitor’s firm recently formed by Will
Cai and Cooley partner Pang Lee, who is also qualified in Hong Kong and
whose work focuses on global private equity and venture capital fund
formation matters. Both the registered foreign law firm and the
association with the new local firm are subject to approval by The Law
Society of Hong Kong. Cooley’s Beijing and Shanghai offices operate as
representative offices of Cooley LLP.
About Cooley LLP
Clients partner with Cooley on transformative deals, complex IP and
regulatory matters, and high-stakes litigation, where innovation meets
the law.
Cooley has 1,000+ lawyers across 14 offices in the United States, China
and Europe.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005659/en/