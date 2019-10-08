Log in
Cooper Levenson's Education Attorneys to speak at the New Jersey School Board Association's (NJSBA) Workshop Oct. 22-24

10/08/2019 | 10:45am EDT

Atlantic City, N.J., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cooper Levenson attorneys William S. Donio, Amy Houck Elco, Kasi Gifford, and Camille McKnight will speak at the 2019 New Jersey School Board Association’ Workshop and Exposition, scheduled from Mon. Oct. 21 – Wed. Oct. 23 at the Atlantic City Convention Center. Donio and Gifford will also speak at the Legal Forum, be held on Thursday Oct. 24 at the same venue.

William S. Donio and Amy Houck Elco will speak on Tuesday Oct. 22 at 9:30 a.m. in Room 320 of the Atlantic City Convention Center. The session’s topic is “The Ins and Outs of Board Meetings. This session will explore what can, can’t, and shouldn’t be discussed in the public portion of your board meeting. With real world examples, the attorneys will discuss board member’ behavior, comments, and interactions with the public.

Kasi M. Gifford and Camille L. McKnight will speak at 2:00 p.m. on Wed., Oct. 23 in the Atlantic Tomorrow’s Office Learning Lab on the exhibit floor. This session is entitled “Let the Sunshine! Board Meetings After Kean and Wall.” This session will include a discussion of the Open Public Meetings Act, including the definition of adequate notice, when to send Rice notices, what public discussion of employees really means, and appropriate closed session discussions. The attorneys will also discuss the notice requirements applicable to superintendent and other administrative contracts.

Donio and Gifford will also present on Thursday Oct. 24 at Workshop 2019’s Fall School Law Forum, a day of sessions for attorneys and school district officials to explore the issues facing public school districts. Their session will cover the topic of cyber security.

Cooper Levenson, founded in 1957, is a full service law firm with 70 attorneys and New Jersey offices in Atlantic City and Cherry Hill. The firm also has offices in Bear, Del., Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Las Vegas, Nev., and New York, N.Y.

Register for Workshop 2019 here.

Donna M. Vecere
Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law
609.572.7362
dvecere@cooperlevenson.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
