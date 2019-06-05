Frauenfeld and Winterthur, 5 June 2019

Press release



Cooperation between Migros Group and Zur Rose: Zur Rose and Migros step up cooperation

Zur Rose and Migros, through its healthcare provider Medbase Group, have decided to build on their successful cooperation. Both companies are keen to contribute to high-quality, integrated and cost-effective healthcare.

Zur Rose and Migros have decided to step up their existing cooperation. The greater collaboration mainly affects shop-in-shop pharmacies, the webshop and the development of innovative models in integrated provision. Following the successful pilot phase with the three current shop-in-shop pharmacies in Migros branches in Bern, Basel and Zurich, the companies have agreed to extend the roll-out of the concept under the Zur Rose brand through a joint venture. The intended new locations are primarily in areas where doctors do not dispense, concentrating on western Switzerland.

The partners are also combining their e-commerce resources. For this purpose they will establish a joint venture and from now on will run a shared webshop for non-prescription health and care products also under the Zur Rose brand.

Working with the health insurers, Zur Rose and Medbase further intend to develop innovative models in integrated care that enable insured members to be flexible about obtaining their medication at the pharmacy, in the doctor's practice or by mail order. The CEO of the Medbase Group, Marcel Napierala, expressed his delight: 'Our aim is to act as pioneers in developing new, high-quality care models that benefit our customers.' Walter Oberhänsli, CEO of the Zur Rose Group, added: 'The extension of the strategic cooperation opens up great potential for improving the quality of patient care while simultaneously reducing the cost of healthcare.' The detailed structuring and implementation of the cooperation agreed will take place over the coming months.

Zur Rose Suisse AG

Zur Rose Suisse AG, a subsidiary of Zur Rose Group AG, is one of Switzerland's leading mail-order pharmacies and medical wholesalers. Its business model offers high-quality, safe and cost-effective pharmaceutical care, contributing to reducing healthcare costs. It is also constantly developing digital services in medicines management to increase therapy safety.

The Zur Rose Group is Europe's largest mail-order pharmacy. For further information please see zurrosegroup.com.

Medbase Group

The Medbase Group is Switzerland's leading provider of outpatient healthcare services, operating medical centres in over 50 locations. Patients receive holistic care covering everything from prevention to acute medicine and rehabilitation. Some 300 general practitioners and specialists and over 360 therapists work in coordination across disciplines within the Group. For companies, Medbase Corporate Health offers customised consultancy services and full projects in occupational healthcare management. For further information please see www.medbase.ch.