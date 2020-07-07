Log in
Cooperation issues with KOICA discussed

07/07/2020 | 12:34am EDT

On July 6, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Sardor Umurzakov, discussed issues of financial and technical cooperation and its expansion in the near future with the President of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Lee Mi-kyung, in Seoul.

During the dialogue, the Uzbek side noted the Agency's significant contribution to the implementation of socially significant initiatives in Uzbekistan. Since the opening of KOICA office in the country, 31 projects worth $107 million have been implemented, more than 2 thousand internships for Uzbekistan specialists in Korea have been organized and a trip has been organized for more than 500 expert volunteers in healthcare, education, information technologies, communal services, agriculture and water resources, energy and transport.

The active nature of the current cooperation was emphasized. Currently, within the framework of the Partnership Strategy for 2016-2020, 7 projects worth $30 million are being implemented in the country, while in the second half of this year it is expected to launch 3 new projects in the amount of $27.5 million in such priority areas as education, healthcare, water management and public administration.

In addition, thanks to the consistent joint work on implementation of the medium-term Program for 2020-2022, signed between MIFT and KOICA during the state visit of the President of Korea to Uzbekistan in April last year, 5 projects worth $45.5 million have already been approved.

In this context, a number of issues related to successful and timely implementation of the planned projects were discussed.

Prospects for implementing, together with Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH), the Program for comprehensive advanced training of medical workers of Uzbekistan in 2021-2024, which provides for the organization of training programs in quality systems of medical care and ensuring patient safety, were considered.

Source: UzA

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 04:33:04 UTC
