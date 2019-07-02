Coordinated Health Professional Practice Opens Hazleton Medical Office Building

Offering Comprehensive Orthopedic Services, Women’s Health, Primary Care and Walk-in Injury Care

Coordinated Health Professional Practice announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art medical office building at 26 Station Circle in Hazle Township. Conveniently located in Humboldt Industrial Park, the new facility features expanded orthopedic services as well as a walk-in Orthopedic Injury Center and Care on Demand location where patients can see a specialist without the need for an appointment.

“I grew up in anthracite country and served patients in the Hazleton area for over 30 years,” said Dr. Thomas Meade, Coordinated Health’s Department Chair of Orthopedic Knee Surgery. “I am so proud of Coordinated Health’s investment and relentless commitment to the region with this state-of-the-art facility.”

The new 25,000 square-foot facility is more than double the size of Coordinated Health’s previous clinic location on Church Street and now offers the full spectrum of orthopedic specialties, women’s health and primary care services. The facility includes expanded physician clinic space, and expanded space for physical and occupational therapy and X-ray. In addition, there is a dedicated pain suite for the non-surgical treatment of back and neck pain.

“In this new location, we are the first to offer patients in the Hazleton community access to all five orthopedic subspecialties to address pain and injuries associated with the knee and hip, shoulder, hand and wrist, and spine,” said Dr. Emil DiIorio, Coordinated Health’s Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, women’s health services, immediate walk-in primary care and access to an orthopedic specialist without an appointment through our orthopedic injury center are also available.”

The new location is situated in the Humboldt Industrial Park which is home to over 60 industries and more than 10,000 employees. The new facility is not an outpatient location of a hospital and therefore facility fees no longer apply for office visits. In addition, patients will have access to bilingual services at the new location.

“Having immediate access to high quality healthcare right in our own backyard is so critical to maintaining a healthy workforce,” said Kevin O’Donnell, CAN DO President and CEO. “We are so pleased that Coordinated Health chose to open this facility in our region’s largest industrial parks.”

Coordinated Health, CAN DO and the Hazleton Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the launch of this new medical facility with an “open house” for the public between the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 11th. Remarks and formal ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Coordinated Health’s top-rated physicians will commence at 6 p.m. The open house will include light refreshments, a tour of the facility, and a variety of complimentary health screenings.

About Coordinated Health

Coordinated Health (CH) is an integrated healthcare network with locations throughout eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey. The company employs more than 1,300 highly skilled personnel across 18 multi-specialty medical campuses, including two hospitals, two ambulatory surgical centers, six walk-in care on demand centers and six orthopedic injury centers.

