Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Coordinated Health Professional Practice Opens Hazleton Medical Office Building

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 12:45pm EDT

Offering Comprehensive Orthopedic Services, Women’s Health, Primary Care and Walk-in Injury Care

Coordinated Health Professional Practice announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art medical office building at 26 Station Circle in Hazle Township. Conveniently located in Humboldt Industrial Park, the new facility features expanded orthopedic services as well as a walk-in Orthopedic Injury Center and Care on Demand location where patients can see a specialist without the need for an appointment.

“I grew up in anthracite country and served patients in the Hazleton area for over 30 years,” said Dr. Thomas Meade, Coordinated Health’s Department Chair of Orthopedic Knee Surgery. “I am so proud of Coordinated Health’s investment and relentless commitment to the region with this state-of-the-art facility.”

The new 25,000 square-foot facility is more than double the size of Coordinated Health’s previous clinic location on Church Street and now offers the full spectrum of orthopedic specialties, women’s health and primary care services. The facility includes expanded physician clinic space, and expanded space for physical and occupational therapy and X-ray. In addition, there is a dedicated pain suite for the non-surgical treatment of back and neck pain.

“In this new location, we are the first to offer patients in the Hazleton community access to all five orthopedic subspecialties to address pain and injuries associated with the knee and hip, shoulder, hand and wrist, and spine,” said Dr. Emil DiIorio, Coordinated Health’s Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, women’s health services, immediate walk-in primary care and access to an orthopedic specialist without an appointment through our orthopedic injury center are also available.”

The new location is situated in the Humboldt Industrial Park which is home to over 60 industries and more than 10,000 employees. The new facility is not an outpatient location of a hospital and therefore facility fees no longer apply for office visits. In addition, patients will have access to bilingual services at the new location.

“Having immediate access to high quality healthcare right in our own backyard is so critical to maintaining a healthy workforce,” said Kevin O’Donnell, CAN DO President and CEO. “We are so pleased that Coordinated Health chose to open this facility in our region’s largest industrial parks.”

Coordinated Health, CAN DO and the Hazleton Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the launch of this new medical facility with an “open house” for the public between the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 11th. Remarks and formal ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Coordinated Health’s top-rated physicians will commence at 6 p.m. The open house will include light refreshments, a tour of the facility, and a variety of complimentary health screenings.

About Coordinated Health

Coordinated Health (CH) is an integrated healthcare network with locations throughout eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey. The company employs more than 1,300 highly skilled personnel across 18 multi-specialty medical campuses, including two hospitals, two ambulatory surgical centers, six walk-in care on demand centers and six orthopedic injury centers.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:16pWuhan Provides Updates on Corporate, Psilocybin and Cannabis Q3 2019 Milestones
GL
01:16pTCF FINANCIAL : National Bank Announces Closing of $150 Million Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Bank Notes Offering
BU
01:15pWESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Some 3,000 workers and contractors strike at Western Forest Products in B.C.
AQ
01:15pSIMPLY GOOD FOODS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:14pSPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Declares Distributions Under Managed Distribution Plan Confidential – July 2, 2019
PU
01:14pMICROSOFT : Threat & Vulnerability Management solution now generally available
PU
01:13pMICROSOFT : Digital tools help reduce fire and crime incident response times
PU
01:10pAnvia Holdings Corporation announces temporary trading suspension of its Common Shares.
GL
01:08pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : invests in London East Bank project
PU
01:07pNEWMARK : Craig Cudzilo Joins NKF's Chicago Office as Director of Management Services
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
2NIDEC CORPORATION : NIDEC : Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation's Compressor Business
3AB InBev seeks $9.8 billion for Asia stake in world's largest 2019 IPO
4STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Shareholder Newsletter for June 2019
5CCC SA : Polish cabinet postpones talks on retail tax due to PM absence

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About