Copa Cogeca : RED II implementation – Copa and Cogeca concerns about loopholes in ‘low ILUC' palm oil confirmed

02/15/2019 | 02:07am EST

13/02/2019

Press Release

RED II implementation - Copa and Cogeca concerns about loopholes in 'low ILUC' palm oil confirmed

While the Commission recognises the impact of palm oil on deforestation and classifies it as high ILUC-risk, the recentlyreleased draft delegatedact opens huge loopholes in laying down the criteria for low ILUC-risk biofuels. Copa and Cogeca call for the low ILUC certification criteria to be strengthened as the only way to avoid bypasses on palm oil uses in the EU renewable energy targets.

The draft delegated act released by the Commission classifies palm oil as a high ILUC-risk feedstock which should be capped at its 2019 level of the consumption in accordance with REDII. Nevertheless, the list of criteria proposed to establish low ILUC-risk biofuels, raised considerable concerns in the EU farming community. The current proposal would grant a special exemption for palm oil produced by small-scale holders to be certified as a low ILUC risk biofuel feedstock. Copa and Cogeca consider this approach to be inefficient as small-scale palm oil producers are not independent from large-scale palm oil plantations and there are no guarantees that small-scale holdings are not associated with deforestation.

Furthermore, the Commission has based its low ILUC-risk certification proposal on the fact that additional palm oil volumes wouldn't have been produced for other reasons than for supplying the EU biofuel market. According to Copa and Cogeca The proposed delegated act does not ensure this principle as the current text gives alternative conditions for additionality measures.

Reacting to the publication of the draft delegated act, Pekka Pesonen, Copa-Cogeca Secretary General, says, "it is hard for any European farmer that respects high environmental standards and that faces a cap on the EU crop-based biofuel to understand why the Commission is proposing such relaxed criteria for "low ILUC" palm oil. We know that fraud risks exist. Without closely monitoring deforestation trends in the countries concerned, it will be impossible to avoid loopholes on 'low ILUC' certification."

Copa and Cogeca believe that the final delegated act should establish strong binding legal provisions to avoid circumvention of Article 26.2 through exemptions for high indirect land-use change-risk biofuels, bioliquids and biomass fuels.

-ENDS-

Translations (in French, Italian, Spanish, German, Polish) will be soon available www.copa-cogeca.eu

For further information, please contact:

Dominique Dejonckheere Senior Policy Advisor

Jean-Baptiste Boucher Communications Director Mobile: + 32 474 840 836jean-baptiste.boucher@copa-cogeca.eu

Copa - Cogeca | European Farmers European Agri-Cooperatives 61, Rue de Trèves | B - 1040 Bruxelles |www.copa-cogeca.eu

EU Transparency Register Number | Copa 44856881231-49 | Cogeca 09586631237-74

Dominique.dejonckheere@copa-cogeca.eu

CDP(19)1210:1

Disclaimer

Copa - Cogeca published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 07:06:09 UTC
