Copia Interactive : Offering Free Access to Premium Digital Textbooks and Learning Tools to Help Educators Move Courses Online

As the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many educators and students to implement distance learning initiatives, Copia Interactive, a leader in digital education content delivery, is easing that transition by offering access to free eTextbooks and instructional design services.

Copia Interactive’s Copia Class platform is renowned for delivering premium content and a full suite of interactive education tools to educators and students in both the K-12 and higher-ed markets. With Copia Class, content from leading publishers can be personalized to the needs of each instructor, including:

Notes from faculty to students

Class-wide discussion forums

Assessment question that reinforce key concepts and track student progress

Videos

External links

Interactive learning aids

For a limited time, Copia, in partnership with leading education publishers, will offer free access to a wide selection of premier eTextbooks and integrated web-based materials, allowing students to stay on track and educators to teach without interruption during this challenging time. In addition, Copia’s educational design team will offer free one-hour sessions for all educators interested in digitizing their courses. Copia’s experts can help identify and select relevant resources, parse content into specific “modules” and “assignments”, and facilitate seamless integration with Canvas, Blackboard, D2L, Moodle, and other learning management systems.

“Copia is - and always will be - committed to enabling educators to deliver a holistic digital learning experience that increases student engagement, provides access to first-class resources, and improves student outcomes,” said Copia EVP Ben Lowinger.

For more information about Copia’s free programs, visit www.copiaclass.com/CopiaResponds

More About Copia Interactive

Copia Interactive, a New York-based technology company, develops digital learning platforms that facilitate collaboration between students and educators directly within cutting-edge course materials from leading publishers and content creators. Visit us at www.CopiaClass.com and follow us on Twitter @CopiaClass

