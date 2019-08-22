CopperPoint Continues to Grow and Expand in the Western U.S.

PHOENIX, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western regional commercial insurance company, announced Branka Dramicanin and Don Medlam have joined the Business Development and Distribution team, and Robert Kolenda has joined the Underwriting team. Along with Business Development and Distribution Specialist Shelby Larsen, these individuals will help lead CopperPoint’s growth in Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada and Utah.



“We continue our investment in other states as we grow the CopperPoint brand in the western region and work closely with our limited distribution partners,” said Dave Kuhn, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Distribution. “Branka, Don, Robert and Shelby all have extensive insurance expertise and will be instrumental in our growing team and meeting the needs of our agency partners and customers. We believe we are well positioned to grow our business and realize our vision to be a top-tier regional commercial insurance company.”

Branka brings nearly 25 years of experience in the insurance industry in underwriting, sales, leadership and agency distribution. She graduated from Indiana University.

Don has over 30 years of insurance industry experience in business development, competitive market expansion and sales leadership. He graduated from Wichita State University.

Robert has more than 10 years of commercial underwriting experience with a focus on writing profitable business. He graduated from Florida State University and is a Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter.

Shelby joined CopperPoint in 2014 and was recently promoted to a broader role in leading distribution efforts in New Mexico, as well as Arizona. Shelby graduated from the University of Arizona, and has CPCU and AINS insurance designations.

As CopperPoint continues to grow and evolve, we are committed to our relationship way of doing business. A core tenant of our value proposition is getting closer to the needs of each individual business owner and agency partner. Closer leads to the value of understanding people, markets, and individual dynamics. Knowing our customers and offering a real, personal and lasting relationship results in mutual long-term success and stability. Together, we can go further. Branka, Don, Robert and Shelby will partner with our claims and loss control teams to provide personalized service, and help drive down loss costs, create a safer workplace and reduce the cost of insurance.

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies ( www.copperpoint.com ) is a leading provider of workers’ compensation and commercial insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing six state footprint in the western US, CopperPoint embodies stability and sustainability for policyholders in AZ, CA, CO, NM, NV, and UT. It has $4 billion in assets, a policyholder surplus of over $1.5 billion and no debt.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of Arizona based CopperPoint Insurance Companies, California based Pacific Compensation Insurance Company, and other CopperPoint insurance entities. All companies are rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best.

