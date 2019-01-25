CopperPoint Legal Department Named a Finalist in the Arizona Corporate Counsel Legal Department of the Year Award

PHOENIX, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies’ Arizona-based Legal Department was named a finalist in the Arizona Corporate Counsel Legal Department of the Year award, sponsored by AZ Business Magazine. Honorees were recognized at an awards reception held Thursday, Jan. 17 at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort.



“We are honored by the recognition as our entire Arizona-based legal team works hard to deliver value to the CopperPoint Family of Insurance Companies in many ways,” said Sara Begley, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. “The expertise our team brings in workers’ compensation claim litigation is considerable and a way the company distinguishes itself from the competition. We are also proud that so many team members give back to the community. It’s tremendous to be recognized for a team award for doing the jobs we are so passionate about by our peers in the industry.”

The Arizona Corporate Counsel and AZ Business Magazine presents the Legal Department of the Year Award annually to recognize the important and vital role that in-house counsel plays in the success of a business. Candidates in several categories were recognized for their extraordinary legal skills and achievements across a full range of in-house responsibility, exemplary leadership and for contributions to Arizona’s communities.

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies are dedicated to protecting and empowering conscientious business owners. Our vision is to be a top-tier regional commercial insurance company and the preferred partner for business owners, agents and brokers in every community we serve.

CopperPoint is a multi-line commercial insurance company, offering an expanded line of products to ensure peace of mind to business owners, their employees and customers, building on our 90-year history as a leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance. As a mutual insurance company with $4 billion in assets, a policyholder surplus of nearly $1.5 billion and no debt, CopperPoint embodies stability and sustainability for over 13,000 policyholders generating approximately $400 million in revenue.

Headquartered at CopperPoint Tower in Phoenix, Arizona, with offices in Westlake Village, California, our team of talented professionals embrace Corporate Responsibility through active engagement in the communities we serve. The companies that comprise the CopperPoint Family of Insurance Companies are rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit copperpoint.com .

