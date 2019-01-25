Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CopperPoint Legal Department Named a Finalist in the Arizona Corporate Counsel Legal Department of the Year Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 09:09am EST

PHOENIX, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies’ Arizona-based Legal Department was named a finalist in the Arizona Corporate Counsel Legal Department of the Year award, sponsored by AZ Business Magazine. Honorees were recognized at an awards reception held Thursday, Jan. 17 at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort.

“We are honored by the recognition as our entire Arizona-based legal team works hard to deliver value to the CopperPoint Family of Insurance Companies in many ways,” said Sara Begley, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. “The expertise our team brings in workers’ compensation claim litigation is considerable and a way the company distinguishes itself from the competition. We are also proud that so many team members give back to the community. It’s tremendous to be recognized for a team award for doing the jobs we are so passionate about by our peers in the industry.”

The Arizona Corporate Counsel and AZ Business Magazine presents the Legal Department of the Year Award annually to recognize the important and vital role that in-house counsel plays in the success of a business. Candidates in several categories were recognized for their extraordinary legal skills and achievements across a full range of in-house responsibility, exemplary leadership and for contributions to Arizona’s communities.

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies are dedicated to protecting and empowering conscientious business owners. Our vision is to be a top-tier regional commercial insurance company and the preferred partner for business owners, agents and brokers in every community we serve.

CopperPoint is a multi-line commercial insurance company, offering an expanded line of products to ensure peace of mind to business owners, their employees and customers, building on our 90-year history as a leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance. As a mutual insurance company with $4 billion in assets, a policyholder surplus of nearly $1.5 billion and no debt, CopperPoint embodies stability and sustainability for over 13,000 policyholders generating approximately $400 million in revenue.

Headquartered at CopperPoint Tower in Phoenix, Arizona, with offices in Westlake Village, California, our team of talented professionals embrace Corporate Responsibility through active engagement in the communities we serve. The companies that comprise the CopperPoint Family of Insurance Companies are rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit copperpoint.com.

Contact

Jennifer Johnston
jjohnston@copperpoint.com
602.631-2351

copperpoint insurance companies logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:42aNVR : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:41aPEAPACK-GLADSTONE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:41aTSX opens higher on gains in material shares
RE
09:40aPW MEDTECH : controlling shareholder buys 28m shares
AQ
09:40aQIANHAI HEALTH : chairman sells 47.6% of shares
AQ
09:40aVOSSLOH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
09:39aXIAOMI : announces expansion plans amidst growing competition in Africa's mobile market
AQ
09:39aSUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:39aFAROE PETROLEUM : Holding(s) in Company
AQ
09:38aNEXUS ENERGY : Services, Inc. Acquires Real Estate App Address
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
2ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : beats fourth-quarter forecasts on cost cuts and U.S. demand
3TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Eurasian Exit
4MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : GE URGES SPEEDY FIX FOR POWER TURBINE BLADES, SAYS BLADE BROKE IN 2015: sour..
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Faces Pressure in Data-Center Business

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.