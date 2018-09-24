Copyright Clearance Center : Names Jill Shuman as Director of Product Engagement

Copyright
Clearance Center (CCC), a leader in advancing copyright,
accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, today announced
the appointment of Jill Shuman as Director of Product Engagement. In
this role, Shuman will focus on customer engagement and development of
products and services that meet their emerging needs.
“Jill brings substantial experience and particular understanding of
information and technology solutions,” said Jonathan Brett-Harris, Vice
President & Managing Director of Corporate Markets, CCC. “As a subject
matter expert, Jill will help shape our proposition development, making
sure our customers benefit from the best solution in Knowledge
Management, which is at the forefront in pharmaceutical, publishing,
financial and many other industries. Working closely with our customers,
Jill will help ensure that we are developing products and services that
create maximum value.”
Prior to joining CCC, Shuman served as the Head of Knowledge Management
at Shire. In this role, she led a team of information professionals
responsible for biomedical literature review, competitive intelligence,
copyright support and operational management to more than 23,000
employees across the globe. Shuman is also an adjunct faculty member at
the Tufts University School of Medicine, where she has taught courses in
grant writing, searching the biomedical literature, and expository
writing. Shuman has held leadership roles at JSA Consultants, Hayes,
Inc., and HealthGate, LLC.
“With data and content being at the center of almost every business
strategy, CCC provides information solutions that reinvent the way
organizations derive value from data and content to drive ROI,” said
Shuman. “I’m very pleased to join such a talented team and look forward
to developing robust solutions that deliver true value for our
customers.”
