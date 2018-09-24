Copyright Clearance Center : Names Jill Shuman as Director of Product Engagement

Former Head of Knowledge Management for Shire Brings Over Twenty Years’ Experience to CCC

Copyright Clearance Center (CCC), a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, today announced the appointment of Jill Shuman as Director of Product Engagement. In this role, Shuman will focus on customer engagement and development of products and services that meet their emerging needs.

“Jill brings substantial experience and particular understanding of information and technology solutions,” said Jonathan Brett-Harris, Vice President & Managing Director of Corporate Markets, CCC. “As a subject matter expert, Jill will help shape our proposition development, making sure our customers benefit from the best solution in Knowledge Management, which is at the forefront in pharmaceutical, publishing, financial and many other industries. Working closely with our customers, Jill will help ensure that we are developing products and services that create maximum value.”

Prior to joining CCC, Shuman served as the Head of Knowledge Management at Shire. In this role, she led a team of information professionals responsible for biomedical literature review, competitive intelligence, copyright support and operational management to more than 23,000 employees across the globe. Shuman is also an adjunct faculty member at the Tufts University School of Medicine, where she has taught courses in grant writing, searching the biomedical literature, and expository writing. Shuman has held leadership roles at JSA Consultants, Hayes, Inc., and HealthGate, LLC.

“With data and content being at the center of almost every business strategy, CCC provides information solutions that reinvent the way organizations derive value from data and content to drive ROI,” said Shuman. “I’m very pleased to join such a talented team and look forward to developing robust solutions that deliver true value for our customers.”

