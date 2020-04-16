Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Coral-inspired biomaterials could lead to efficient biofuel production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Research News

Biologists and engineers design 3D printed corals that may help energy production and coral reefs

Scientists have found that coral-inspired biomaterials could lead to efficient biofuel production.

April 16, 2020

Researchers at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and Jacobs School of Engineering at the University of California, San Diego and their colleagues have designed 3D printed, coral-inspired structures capable of growing dense populations of microscopic algae.

The National Science Foundation -funded work, published in the journal Nature Communications, could lead to compact, more efficient bioreactors for producing algae-based biofuels. It could also help researchers better understand the intricate biology of the coral-algae relationship and develop new techniques to repair and restore coral reefs.

In laboratory settings, the printed coral structures were used as platforms to grow two species of microalgae, which rapidly increased to 100 times greater density than in liquid cultures. The species were Marinichlorella kaistiae, which has commercial potential, and Symbiodinium sp., the algae that lives in association with corals in the wild.

'Corals are one of the most efficient organisms at using, capturing and converting light to generate energy,' said lead author Daniel Wangpraseurt. 'And they do so in extreme environments, where light is fluctuating and there's limited space to grow. Our goal here was to use corals as inspiration to develop more productive techniques for growing microalgae as a form of sustainable energy.'

To build the coral structures, Wangpraseurt teamed up with UC San Diego nanoengineer Shaochen Chen, who specializes in rapid 3D bioprinting technology capable of reproducing detailed structures that mimic the complex designs and functions of living tissues. The method can print structures with micrometer-scale resolution in just minutes.

Wangpraseurt also worked with researchers at Scripps to measure the photosynthetic activity of the corals in both liquid cultures and in coral models. The scientists looked at how the algae grew on the structures, and at ways to maximize the growth on the 'mimic' corals.

The 3D printed corals are built to capture and scatter light more efficiently than natural corals. They consist of cup-shaped, artificial skeletons that support coral-like tissue.

Three-dimensional printing enables complex, multi-material structures that can be designed for specific functions. Coral structures are 3D-bioprinted to grow algae, which serve as biofuels, an alternate energy source.

-- NSF Public Affairs, researchnews@nsf.gov

Disclaimer

NSF - National Science Foundation published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 17:15:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:31pGERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP : Bank Announces Participation in the EVERFI National Financial Bee to Support Youth Financial Education
PU
01:25pEXCLUSIVE : Italy sees 2020 budget deficit near 10% of GDP - source
RE
01:19pU.S. opposes massive liquidity IMF boost - Mnuchin
RE
01:16pCoral-inspired biomaterials could lead to efficient biofuel production
PU
01:16pBANK OF JAMAICA : B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation Results_
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pMacron warns populists could win if EU fails to launch common fund - FT
RE
01:13pGlobal stocks seesaw, yields fall on dire economic outlook
RE
01:13pHAND-HOLDING IN THE PANDEMIC : Wealth managers grapple with new reality
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
4Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
5BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : Singapore oil trader Hin Leong owes $3.85 bln to banks - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group