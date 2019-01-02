Corban University : Announces a Tuition Freeze for Undergraduate Students

SALEM, Ore., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a serious move to put students at the center of its budget strategy, Corban University has adopted a tuition freeze for 2019-20. This decision comes on the heels of a year-long re-engineering of Corban's budget, which has placed the University in the most favorable financial position they've seen in 10 years. Now, they're looking to leverage that position on behalf of students and their families.

"It is our mission to serve our students to the best of our ability," said Dr. Sheldon C. Nord, President, "and this tuition freeze will help ensure that a degree from Corban, one of Oregon's premier Christian universities, remains attainable for students and their families. This freeze represents Corban's ongoing commitment to minimize student loan debt and ensure that a quality education remains affordable for our students."

Tuition at Corban will hold steady at $16,190 per semester, the same value as the 2018-19 academic year (for a full year's tuition of $32,380). Scholarship levels will also remain the same. While the cost of board (food service) will rise by a modest 2%, ensuring that students continue to receive quality care, rooming costs will hold steady.

To ensure the fiscal health of the University, the student-focused budget also includes a pay reduction for all top administrators and an overall reduction of overhead expenses. "Balancing the needs of students and their families with the needs of our University community requires all parties to give some," Nord said. "This budget outlines a path forward that can have a win-win outcome."

University officials shared that there will be a small increase in student fees, and that this will cover the enhancement of the school's Career Services department (responsible for job and internship placement, resume building skills, and more). While the tuition and housing freeze will ease students' concerns about tuition costs, the enhancement of Career Services will support students and graduates in their career goals, thus easing the pressure to pay back loans. In addition, the fee increase will fund student programs such as Chapel and counseling services.

"At Corban University, we are serious about our students," Nord said. "We know college is a large investment, and we want to be careful and mindful stewards of your tuition dollars."

Additional information about tuition and aid at Corban

About Corban University: Corban is a private Christian university in the heart of the Willamette Valley. Situated on a forested hillside just outside Oregon's capital, Corban is located an hour from Portland, the Cascade Mountains, and the Oregon coast. Academic excellence at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels, as well as online, prepares students for careers as business leaders, educators, medical professionals, politicians, ministry leaders, and more. Expert faculty, a tight-knit community, and opportunities for local and global engagement provide for students' growth both in and beyond the classroom.

