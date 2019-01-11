Corbin Advisors' Latest Buy-side Survey: Investor Confidence Falls Precipitously from Near All-time Highs Amid Excruciating Uncertainty

Corbin Advisors, a research and advisory firm specializing in investor
relations (IR), today released its quarterly Inside
The Buy-side® Earnings
Primer report, which captures trends in institutional investor
sentiment. The survey was conducted December 5 to 26, 2018 and is based
on responses from 85 institutional investors and sell-side analysts
globally, representing more than $595 billion in assets under management.
Our 4Q18 survey reveals investors have turned decidedly more negative
and now believe that, for now, the best days are behind us, as FY 2019
outlooks are expected to be tempered. Investor sentiment and perceived
management tone are significantly more cautious, registering at the most
negative levels since Sep. 2016, in which concerns centered on China and
broader global growth, as well as consumer confidence ahead of the U.S.
Presidential election.
“Rising input costs, specifically labor costs, in addition to the
continuing trade saga, appear to have suppressed investor appetite for
risk assets,” said Mark Mandziara, Senior Managing Director at BTC
Capital Management. “Couple this with the geopolitical aspects of a
Democrat-led House in the U.S., continuing fatigue of Brexit and the
changing of the guard in several Eurozone countries, all of which
further exacerbates uncertainty regarding the outlook for corporate
profitability.”
Despite the worst December U.S. stock market performance since the Great
Depression, over 50% of investors still classify U.S. equities as Overvalued
and more note they expect further contraction in the first half of 2019.
Approximately half expect U.S. and European economies to Worsen
over the next six months, a drastic decline for both.
Survey respondents’ downbeat outlook extended to the broader economy,
with 59% expressing Continued or More concern with a
potential U.S. recession versus one year ago, an increase from 47% last
quarter. Meanwhile, headcount reductions in reaction to higher costs and
the challenging macro rose sharply in 4Q18, with at least 34 companies
announcing more than 115,000 layoffs in total.
Strong C-Suite Messages Needed in Coming Earnings Reports
“As we head into the upcoming earnings cycle, the precipitous fall in
investor confidence has been rapid and stunning, spurred by continued
uncertainty around a myriad of issues, including trade conflicts, rising
interest rates and decelerating China growth,” said Rebecca Corbin,
Founder and CEO of Corbin Advisors. “Still, negative sentiment may be
overplayed as the market has priced in a measure of slowing global
growth, though a recession does not appear to be reflected yet.”
“It will be important for executives to address growth in the context of
risk management strategies, while balance sheet strength and margin
preservation will be in focus for investors,” added Ms. Corbin.
“Defensive sectors, as well as companies with recession-tested
management teams, conservative debt levels and strong operating models
will be safe harbors in this volatile period,” said Ms. Corbin.
As we noted last quarter, our proprietary research indicates Net
Debt-to-EBITDA thresholds continue to grow more conservative, with a
preferred level of 2.0x for most sectors, down from 2.5x in 2016.
As for sector views, Healthcare remains strong following outperformance
in 2018, while Utilities and REITs are no longer the most out-of-favor
for the first time in more than two years. Building Products, Consumer
Discretionary and Financials led a trend of significant increases in
bearish sentiment for most other sectors.
Since 2006, Corbin Advisors has tracked investor sentiment on a
quarterly basis. Access Inside
The Buy-side® and other research on real-time
investor sentiment, IR best practices and case studies at CorbinAdvisors.com.
