Corbin Advisors :’ Latest Industrial Sentiment Survey Finds Significant Headwinds Temper Outlook but Near-term Growth Forecasts Remain Intact

Corbin Advisors, a research and advisory firm specializing in investor
relations (IR), today released its quarterly Industrial Sentiment
Survey, which reveals sentiment remains positive but headwinds,
specifically trade wars, inflation and rising interest rates, have
tempered outlooks. The survey,
part of Corbin Advisors’ Inside
The Buy-side® publication, is based on
responses from 27 institutional investors and sell-side analysts
globally who actively follow the Industrial sector.
Despite the most recent round of tariffs announced on September 17,
expectations for 3Q18 earnings beats are at an all-time high, driven
largely by continued U.S. economic strength. Organic growth, operating
margins and cash flow are expected to improve sequentially but with less
overall conviction following last quarter’s strong results and concerns
over negative surprises more than doubled. Notably, only 29% of
respondents characterize executives as outright Bullish, a
significant decrease from 64% last quarter.
Continuing, 61% report having a low level of concern about a recession,
though one-third expect Industrial earnings to peak in 2019, more than
double QoQ. While half the group classify Industrials as Fairly Valued,
Net Buyers surged QoQ, while none report being Net Sellers.
Contributors expect the U.S. economy to remain strong despite trade war
tensions, while China views worsen. India and Southeast Asia also saw
slight pullbacks in positive sentiment.
“Despite continued pressure on organizations amid rising input costs and
three waves of tariffs, Industrial investor sentiment remains positive
amid mid-single digit growth expectations, though headwind concerns are
mounting. In the here and now, investors forecast continued strong 3Q18
performance but as we move closer to 2019, peak cycle fears continue to
increase. No one is draconian in their view but the impact of tariffs on
top-line growth and margins is unknown and uncertainty is investors’
kryptonite,” commented Rebecca Corbin, Founder and CEO of Corbin
Advisors. “To that end, management teams should be prepared to address
the impact in as clear terms as possible and provide additional color
into mitigation plans,” added Ms. Corbin.
While bulls outnumber bears, all sub-sectors saw decreases in positive
sentiment. Defense remains the most favored, while Industrial Equipment
experienced the sharpest decline in bullish sentiment. Auto remains the
top laggard for the eighth consecutive quarter, while Metals & Mining
bears increase to 31% from 4% last quarter.
Since 2006, Corbin Advisors has tracked investor sentiment on a
quarterly basis. Access Inside
The Buy-side® and other research on
real-time investor sentiment, IR best practices and case studies at www.CorbinAdvisors.com.
