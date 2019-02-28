Log in
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

02/28/2019 | 01:50pm EST

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (“Corbus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CRBP) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.

On February 28, 2019, an article was published on Seeking Alpha titled, “Corbus Has Ties to Suspect Investors And A History Of Failed Clinical Trials for Lenabasum.”

Following the release of this article Corbus shares fell more than 14%.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Corbus securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Dan DeMaria at (888) 868-2385, by email at dan@blockesq.com, or by visiting http://shareholder.law/cases/?case=corbus.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
Dan DeMaria
(617) 398-5660 phone
155 Federal Street, Suite 400
Boston, MA 02110
dan@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP

Block & Leviton LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
