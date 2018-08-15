Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Corby Spirit and Wine : to Release Year-End Financial Results on...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 02:51pm CEST

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2018/CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (TSX: CSW.A, CSW.B) ('Corby' or the 'Company') will report its financial results for the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2018, on Wednesday, August 22, 2018. The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 22, 2018at 5:00 p.m. (EST) to review and discuss the financial and operational results for the period.

To access the conference call, please dial 416-764-8688 or toll free 1-888-390-0546 before the start of the call. A playback of the conference call will be available for 30 days by calling 416‑764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 and entering passcode 293964.

About Corby
Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka and McGuinness® liqueurs, as well as the recently acquired Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, Graffigna® and Kenwood® wines. In 2018, Corby was named one of the 50 Best Workplaces in Canadaby The Great Place to Work® Institute Canada for the seventh consecutive year, and was also listed among Greater Toronto'sTop 100 Employers. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

Disclaimer

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 12:50:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:46pGIGGLES N HUGS : ' HUGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:46pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:46pCOGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:46pASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03:46pTECHNOPOLIS OYJ : A tribute for a tribute
AQ
03:46pNETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. (TSX : TGOD) (OTCQX: TGODF) Announces Filing of Second Quarter Results
AQ
03:46pABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03:46pDUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03:46pABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT : Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03:46pABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Lifts Stake In Apple -- WSJ
2S&P 500 : Resurgent dollar sends commodities and emerging markets reeling again
3MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : - Interim financial report, second quarter 2018
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : 2Q Net Profit Down 2%, Misses Expectation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.