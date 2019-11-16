Log in
Corbyn - Labour to exclude NHS, medicines from trade deals with U.S.

11/16/2019 | 05:01pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn campaigns in Morecambe

UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said the Labour Party will exclude Britain's National Health Service and medicines from trade deals with the United States, as he accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of covering up "secret talks" on the NHS.

"Boris Johnson is engaged in a cover-up of secret talks for a sell-out American trade deal that would drive up the cost of medicines and lead to runaway privatisation of our health service," Corbyn wrote in the Observer http://bit.ly/2KsglM4.

"Our public services are not bargaining chips to be traded in secret deals. I pledge a Labour government will exclude the NHS, medicines and public services from any trade deals – and make that binding in law", he added.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

