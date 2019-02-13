Corday Productions Sues Sony to Terminate Distribution Agreement for Days of our Lives

Corday Productions, Inc. announced that it has filed a lawsuit today
against Sony Pictures Television seeking to terminate its 54-year
relationship with the distributor of its legendary daytime television
series Days of our Lives. The complaint filed in Los Angeles
Superior Court alleges that Sony has intentionally sought to destroy the
series so that Sony’s wholly-owned daytime series The Young and The
Restless will have no competition in foreign markets.
Days of our Lives has been owned and produced by the Corday
family since its debut on NBC in 1965. The one-hour drama has long been
recognized for its excellence, winning a total of 56 Daytime Emmy Awards
over the past half century and three Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding
Drama Series in the past six seasons. Historically, the series has
performed well in both English and non-English speaking foreign
countries.
The Complaint alleges:
“Sony Pictures Television has embarked on a concerted campaign to
destroy the legendary daytime drama Days of our Lives by starving
it to death. While Days of our Lives continues to earn accolades
and strong ratings, Sony has effectively ceased its efforts to market
and distribute the Series. . . . Sony’s distribution receipts have
decreased by over 50% [during just the past four years.]”
Corday Productions’ President and sole owner Ken Corday remarked, “It’s
extremely sad that a partnership of 54 years that was first forged in
the early 1960s by my parents and what was then Screen Gems Television,
and is now Sony, has deteriorated to this level. Our action today comes
after deep diligent reflection. It is absolutely necessary to bring the
current untenable situation out into the light in order to ensure the
future of Days of our Lives for its incredible employees and for
the hundreds of millions of loyal and dedicated fans worldwide.”
The Complaint alleges that Sony, which distributes both Days of our
Lives and The Young and The Restless, has abandoned selling Days
of our Lives internationally and is promoting only The Young and
The Restless because Sony does not have to share revenues for that
show with anyone else. At the same time that foreign revenues for Days
of our Lives are plummeting, Sony has negotiated an inadequate
license fee with NBC, failed to exploit the rapidly-growing cable
television and streaming video on demand markets, and neglected to
market the valuable back-catalog of thousands of hours of programing.
The Complaint alleges that Sony is engaging in unlawful anticompetitive
conduct:
“Sony’s representation of two competing series has led to two unlawful
results: (a) refusing to sell Days of our Lives in foreign
markets, thereby making The Young and The Restless the only
available daytime drama to purchase from Sony; or (b) selling the two
competitors as a package—instead of negotiating in good faith for each
series—and misallocating revenues in favor of The Young and The
Restless.”
“My client will not sit idly by while Sony Pictures Television seeks to
destroy its legendary series Days of our Lives,” stated
Pierce O’Donnell of Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger,
attorneys for Corday Productions, Inc. “Our complaint exposes Sony’s
concerted campaign to abandon selling the 54-year-old
celebrated television series in foreign markets while Sony promotes its
own daytime drama The Young and The Restless. As the
Complaint alleges: this conduct by 'a faithless fiduciary'
cannot be countenanced. We are eager to present this damning evidence to
a Los Angeles jury.”
In addition to seeking termination of its distribution agreement with
Sony, Corday Productions is requesting at least $20 million in
compensatory damages for lost profits and a multiple of that amount in
punitive damages for breaches of fiduciary duty, fraud, breach of
contract, and unfair competition.
The case is Corday Productions, Inc. v. Sony Pictures Television,
Inc, et al. (Los Angeles Superior Court).
For further information, contact: Daniel Stone at dstone@ggfirm.com
or 310.201.7578.
For a copy of the Complaint go to: https://securefile.ggfirm.com/
Username: greenberg30
Password: rKeut5FT
(Note: the password is case
sensitive.)
