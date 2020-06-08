Cordia Launches Cryptocurrency Rewards Program

LAS VEGAS, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordia Corporation (OTC: CORG) today announced the launch of an innovative cryptocurrency rewards program for its Las Vegas location.

In partnership with Snackpass (www.snackpass.co), guests of The Blind Pig can earn MORE Coin as their reward for ordering from the restaurant. The company expects to expand this new loyalty program as it opens additional locations and adds virtual brands in other markets.

The MORE reward is available exclusively through the Snackpass app. MORE is earned with each purchase using Snackpass from the company's Las Vegas location. Snackpass is a venture backed, social food app that makes ordering food more convenient, affordable and social. It focuses on mobile order pickup.

MORE Coin (www.mre.live) is a cryptocurrency that debuted in 2017. Once a guest has acquired a certain amount of MORE, he or she is considered a member. Members have access to various experiences and privileges ranging from nightclubs, celebrity events, exotic car rentals, afterparties, online personal fitness training from a former Navy SEAL, member dinners in Hollywood, and preferred access at various sporting events.

"We are excited to offer this first of its kind program. This is something we anticipate will give us an advantage with consumers and potential business partners. Crypto rewards and payments as well as other contactless solutions are here to stay as we move into the post pandemic world," added Peter Klamka CEO of Cordia Kitchens.

Cordia Kitchens owns and operates a popular restaurant in Las Vegas Strip area. In addition, the company is developing virtual restaurants and ghost kitchen services for the delivery only dining industry.

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities & Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, including developing the Company's business model, the acceptance of cryptocurrency rewards by consumers and partners, locating ghost kitchen locations, securing partnerships and developing ghost kitchens. The Company's plans described above and otherwise are contingent upon adequate financing, of which there are no assurances. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial results, revenues or stock price. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

