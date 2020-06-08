Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cordia Launches Cryptocurrency Rewards Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 06:01am EDT

LAS VEGAS, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordia Corporation  (OTC: CORG) today announced the launch of an innovative cryptocurrency rewards program for its Las Vegas location. 

In partnership with Snackpass (www.snackpass.co), guests of The Blind Pig can earn MORE Coin as their reward for ordering from the restaurant.   The company expects to expand this new loyalty program as it opens additional locations and adds virtual brands in other markets.

The MORE reward is available exclusively through the Snackpass app.  MORE is earned with each purchase using Snackpass from the company's Las Vegas location. Snackpass is a venture backed, social food app that makes ordering food more convenient, affordable and social. It focuses on mobile order pickup.

MORE Coin (www.mre.live) is a cryptocurrency that debuted in 2017.  Once a guest has acquired a certain amount of MORE, he or she is considered a member.  Members have access to various experiences and privileges ranging from nightclubs, celebrity events, exotic car rentals, afterparties, online personal fitness training from a former Navy SEAL, member dinners in Hollywood, and preferred access at various sporting events.

"We are excited to offer this first of its kind program. This is something we anticipate will give us an advantage with consumers and potential business partners. Crypto rewards and payments as well as other contactless solutions are here to stay as we move into the post pandemic world," added Peter Klamka CEO of Cordia Kitchens.

Cordia Kitchens owns and operates a popular restaurant in Las Vegas Strip area. In addition, the company is developing virtual restaurants and ghost kitchen services for the delivery only dining industry.

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities & Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, including developing the Company's business model, the acceptance of cryptocurrency rewards by consumers and partners, locating ghost kitchen locations, securing partnerships and developing ghost kitchens. The Company's plans described above and otherwise are contingent upon adequate financing, of which there are no assurances. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial results, revenues or stock price. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cordia-launches-cryptocurrency-rewards-program-301071709.html

SOURCE Cordia Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:17aHANGER, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:17aLILIS ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:14aTOKIO MARINE : Insurer Seeks Declaration That Insured Not Entitled To Coverage For COVID-19-Related Losses In Excess Of Aggregate Limits
AQ
06:14aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Forwarding And Logistics Startups Must Be Wary Of U.S. Licensing, Registration And Compliance Requirements
AQ
06:14aAJANTA PHARMA : Opposition Is A Hopeless Task, Acquiescence Would Be Worse
AQ
06:13aPRACTICAL IMPLICATIONS OF SUPREME COURT'S ROMAG V. FOSSIL DECISION : Avoiding Forfeiture Of Hard-Earned Profits In Trademark Infringement Lawsuits
AQ
06:07aFORBES ENERGY SERVICES LTD. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
06:07aIN VIRTUAL WORLDS IN VIRTUOSIC STYLE : Audi communicates in new digital formats
AQ
06:07aDELEK US HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aIQSTEL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group