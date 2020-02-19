Cordia Outlines Proprietary Brand Strategy For Ghost Kitchens

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordia Corporation (OTC: CORG) today announced its brand strategy for its ghost kitchens. Cordia intends to develop concepts that can be expanded nationally after testing in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Cordia plans to license or partner with world recognized brands and personalities to develop virtual restaurants.

Cordia's management has extensive experience in brand promotion having worked with Michael Jordan, Mike Tyson, Migos, Hello Kitty, 21 Savage, Cardi B, G-Eazy, NASCAR, Claudia Schiffer, KISS, Saweetie, Christina Aguilera, the CW Network, and Disney.

How Virtual Restaurants Work

Using a web or mobile application, customers can view menus, place orders, and pay for their meals. Once an order is placed, the Cordia kitchen is notified and begins preparing the order. After the food is ready, a food delivery service transports the meal to the patron's location as specified during the ordering process.

Benefits of a Virtual Restaurant

For brands, celebrities and influencers, a partnership with Cordia would allow for additional revenue as well as promotional opportunities for other ventures. For celebrity chefs, virtual restaurants allow them to expand to new markets without the cost and risks associated with opening a traditional restaurant.

For Cordia, the company should be able to develop a portfolio of virtual restaurants that can service customers in multiple markets.

Benefits of Using a Virtual Restaurant

The upward trend of spending on online food delivery suggests consumers' desire for home-delivery dining options and the opportunity for virtual restaurants. Consumers are rapidly adopting the virtual restaurant experience because it provides more dining variety, opportunities to try new restaurants, easier ordering with fewer gaps in communication, better menu comprehension, and convenience.

Opportunities for Expansion

Cordia anticipates being able to market these concepts nationally and internationally either in ghost kitchens owned by Cordia or in partnership with local restaurants.

"We are excited to roll out these new virtual restaurants and believe they are the future of dining," added Peter Klamka, President of Cordia Corporation.

