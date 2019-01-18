Cordoba Corporation : Welcomes New Vice President of Water Infrastructure

Cordoba Corporation is pleased to welcome Richard Coles as Senior Vice
President of Water Infrastructure. Rich will be responsible for leading
Cordoba’s water team, serving as Principal-in-Charge advising Cordoba’s
water clients, and developing new business relationships.
Rich Coles is a renowned water infrastructure expert and has delivered
complex water conveyance, water pumping and water treatment systems. He
has a solid track record of providing leadership in the engineering and
construction management industries and building high performance teams
that deliver superior results. He has managed a wide range of large
design, design-build, and construction projects, and is experienced in
managing multiple design teams and construction teams simultaneously.
“I am thrilled to have Rich Coles join Cordoba Corporation,” stated
President & CEO George L. Pla. “He is a proven expert with experience in
all aspects of water infrastructure planning, development and
construction. He is an extraordinary addition to our growing water team.”
For more than two decades, Rich has led consultant teams supporting air
quality, dust control, water conveyance and water conservation projects
for the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power’s Owens Lake Dust
Mitigation Program, implementing innovative solutions and
environmentally sustainable approaches that have successfully reduced
dust emissions, conserved water, and restored the local environment.
Rich recently served as the QA/QC Manager for the design-build team
supporting the Water Replenishment District of Southern California’s
cutting-edge Groundwater Improvement Program Advanced Water Treatment
Facility in Pico Rivera, California. This project includes expansions to
existing water treatment facilities, spreading operations, and
stormwater capture facilities.
“This is an exciting time in the water industry in California with new
opportunities to build innovative infrastructure to capture, treat,
recycle and reuse water,” stated Maria Mehranian, Managing Partner and
Chief Financial Officer. “We are fortunate to have Rich on board with
his vast wealth of experience to lead Cordoba’s efforts with our water
clients.”
During Rich’s 30+ years of experience in the industry, he has provided
value engineering, design management, program/project management and
construction management leadership expertise on dozens of wastewater
treatment, recycled water, water filtration, reservoir, pipeline, and
pump station projects, as well as numerous port, harbor, dredging, levee
and wetlands restoration projects, throughout California, the nation and
abroad.
“I am thrilled to join the Cordoba Team,” stated Rich Coles. “I am
looking forward to exciting opportunities and being part of a corporate
culture dedicated to ‘Making a Difference’ for our clients and our
communities.”
Rich earned his M.S. in Civil Engineering from Loyola Marymount
University and his B.S. in Environmental Science from California State
University, San Bernardino. He has also completed a corporate leadership
program at the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of
Michigan.
Rich Coles is based out of Cordoba Corporation’s Santa Ana Regional
Office and may be reached at rcoles@cordobacorp.com
or (949) 233-7681.
About Cordoba Corporation
Cordoba Corporation is a statewide full-service engineering, program and
construction management firm with offices in Sacramento, San Francisco,
San Ramon, Chatsworth, Los Angeles, Santa Ana and San Diego.
Specializing in the delivery of infrastructure projects in the
transportation, education, water and energy sectors, Cordoba is
recognized by Engineering
News-Record as a Top 50 Program Management Firm and a Top 100
Construction Management-for-Fee Firm in the nation, as well as a Top 100
California Design Firm.
For more information about Cordoba Corporation, please contact: communications@cordobacorp.com
or visit cordobacorp.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005509/en/