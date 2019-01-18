Cordoba Corporation : Welcomes New Vice President of Water Infrastructure

Coles is an Industry Veteran with 30+ Years of Experience

Cordoba Corporation is pleased to welcome Richard Coles as Senior Vice President of Water Infrastructure. Rich will be responsible for leading Cordoba’s water team, serving as Principal-in-Charge advising Cordoba’s water clients, and developing new business relationships.

Rich Coles is a renowned water infrastructure expert and has delivered complex water conveyance, water pumping and water treatment systems. He has a solid track record of providing leadership in the engineering and construction management industries and building high performance teams that deliver superior results. He has managed a wide range of large design, design-build, and construction projects, and is experienced in managing multiple design teams and construction teams simultaneously.

“I am thrilled to have Rich Coles join Cordoba Corporation,” stated President & CEO George L. Pla. “He is a proven expert with experience in all aspects of water infrastructure planning, development and construction. He is an extraordinary addition to our growing water team.”

For more than two decades, Rich has led consultant teams supporting air quality, dust control, water conveyance and water conservation projects for the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power’s Owens Lake Dust Mitigation Program, implementing innovative solutions and environmentally sustainable approaches that have successfully reduced dust emissions, conserved water, and restored the local environment.

Rich recently served as the QA/QC Manager for the design-build team supporting the Water Replenishment District of Southern California’s cutting-edge Groundwater Improvement Program Advanced Water Treatment Facility in Pico Rivera, California. This project includes expansions to existing water treatment facilities, spreading operations, and stormwater capture facilities.

“This is an exciting time in the water industry in California with new opportunities to build innovative infrastructure to capture, treat, recycle and reuse water,” stated Maria Mehranian, Managing Partner and Chief Financial Officer. “We are fortunate to have Rich on board with his vast wealth of experience to lead Cordoba’s efforts with our water clients.”

During Rich’s 30+ years of experience in the industry, he has provided value engineering, design management, program/project management and construction management leadership expertise on dozens of wastewater treatment, recycled water, water filtration, reservoir, pipeline, and pump station projects, as well as numerous port, harbor, dredging, levee and wetlands restoration projects, throughout California, the nation and abroad.

“I am thrilled to join the Cordoba Team,” stated Rich Coles. “I am looking forward to exciting opportunities and being part of a corporate culture dedicated to ‘Making a Difference’ for our clients and our communities.”

Rich earned his M.S. in Civil Engineering from Loyola Marymount University and his B.S. in Environmental Science from California State University, San Bernardino. He has also completed a corporate leadership program at the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Rich Coles is based out of Cordoba Corporation’s Santa Ana Regional Office and may be reached at rcoles@cordobacorp.com or (949) 233-7681.

About Cordoba Corporation

Cordoba Corporation is a statewide full-service engineering, program and construction management firm with offices in Sacramento, San Francisco, San Ramon, Chatsworth, Los Angeles, Santa Ana and San Diego. Specializing in the delivery of infrastructure projects in the transportation, education, water and energy sectors, Cordoba is recognized by Engineering News-Record as a Top 50 Program Management Firm and a Top 100 Construction Management-for-Fee Firm in the nation, as well as a Top 100 California Design Firm.

For more information about Cordoba Corporation, please contact: communications@cordobacorp.com or visit cordobacorp.com

