Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Core inflation in February 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 12:48pm EDT

Latest news

Core inflation in February 2020

Date: 16-03-2020

NBP data: In February 2020, inflation net of food and energy prices stood at 3.6%. The CPI index stood at 4.7% (y/y) in the analysed period.

On 16 March 2020, Narodowy Bank Polski posted data on core inflation indices in January and February 2020. In year-on-year terms, inflation in February 2020:

  • excluding administered (state-controlled) prices stood at 4.0%, compared to 3.8% in the previous month;
  • excluding the most volatile prices amounted to 3.4%, compared to 3.1% in the previous month;
  • inflation net of food and energy prices amounted to 3.6%, compared to 3.1% the month before;
  • the so-called 15% trimmed mean (excluding the impact of 15% of the price basket characterised by the highest and lowest growth rates) was running at 3.5%, compared to 3.3% the month before.

In February 2020, CPI inflation picked up to 4.7% y/y (from 4.3% y/y in January). The largest contributors to CPI growth were the following: a rise in electricity price growth (to 13.2% y/y compared to 9.4% y/y in January as a result of the entry into force of new tariffs for the sale and distribution of electricity), a rise in the prices of excise goods (to 4.1% y/y compared to 2.6% y/y in January as a result of the higher rate of excise tax on ethyl alcohol and tobacco products from January) as well as a further rise in service price growth (to 6.4% y/y compared to 5.9% y/y in January as a result of higher prices of, among others, administered services related to housing as well as gastronomic services).

Narodowy Bank Polski computes the four core inflation indices on a monthly basis in order to highlight the nature of inflation developments in Poland. The CPI only shows average price movement across the whole broad basket of consumer goods. By calculating core inflation indices we can address price changes in various segments of the basket. Thus, sources of inflation can be identified more precisely, and future trends forecast more accurately. Furthermore, it can be determined to what degree the observed inflation trend is a lasting phenomenon, and to what extent it is driven by, for example, short-lived price changes triggered by incidental factors.

The core inflation measure most frequently used by analysts is inflation excluding food and energy prices. It captures trends in prices of those prices of goods and services which are fairly responsive to the central bank's monetary policy. On the other hand, energy prices (including fuel prices) are not set domestically, but determined in the global markets, sometimes as a result of speculation. Also food prices are largely dependent on, among other things, the weather and conditions prevailing in the domestic and worldwide agricultural market.

See also: Core inflation data »

Disclaimer

National Bank of Poland published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 16:47:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:23pGATE VENTURES : Appointment of Joint Administrators
AQ
01:22pINUVO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:22pTRINET : Top Concerns on Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Small and Medium Size Businesses Addressed by TriNet
PR
01:22pZhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tilray, Inc. – TLRY
GL
01:22pMediXall Group Retains Barwicki Investor Relations to Expand Its Global Financial Communication & Investor Outreach Program
GL
01:21pTARANIS RESOURCES : Provides Comments on Thor Bulk Sample Permitting Amid Policy Uncertainty and Permitting Project Mismanagement
AQ
01:21pOPENWORKS : Steps Up Cleaning Efforts for Schools and Businesses as Coronavirus Pandemic Fears Spread
BU
01:21pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J Says There's No Evidence HIV Drug Darunavir Works Against Covid-19
DJ
01:20pCEMAT A/S : No. 9/2020 - Managers' Transactions
AQ
01:20pGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Notice of Conference Call for First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE S.A. : VALE S A : China steel futures climb on demand optimism, but end off highs
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Big UK airlines ground most of their fleets to survive coronavirus
3UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides market update on the impact of COVID-19
4ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Faces Coronavirus Hit; 1st Half Profit Was Above Gui..
5AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA: Release of a capital marke..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group