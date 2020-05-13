Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CoreCare and Creative Solutions in Healthcare Partner to Streamline Complexity of Managed Care with Core Access

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 02:33pm EDT

Financial Technology Streamlines Billing Process and Frees Up Funds for Growth

Financial technology company CoreCare, Inc. and Creative Solutions in Healthcare announce the initial findings of an innovative partnership aimed at simplifying the often-complex managed care financial landscape confronting the healthcare industry.

In January, CoreCare, a financial technology company dedicated to eliminating the complexities of working with Managed Care Organizations for healthcare providers, partnered with Creative Solutions in Healthcare, which operates 78 skilled nursing facilities and assisted living centers throughout Texas. Creative Solutions in Healthcare implemented CoreCare’s proprietary Single Access Portal, CoreAccess, to streamline its Managed Care operations, and already, have seen remarkable improvement.

“These initial results are outstanding,” said Gary Blake, president, and co-founder of Creative Solutions in Healthcare. “In only a matter of months working with CoreCare’s CoreAccess software, we’ve seen a notable impact on our financial position. It has truly exceeded our expectations. CoreCare has changed the way we work with Managed Care, from top to bottom. We have been able to streamline our entire billing process, reduce admin costs, shorten the number of accounts receivable (AR) days and free up cash for growth. Every healthcare provider that works with managed care should work with CoreCare.”

Benefits of using CoreCare include:

  • Reduced Days Sales Outstanding (DSO): CoreCare improves first-time claim acceptance, accelerating reimbursements to improve cash flow
  • Reduced Admin Costs: CoreCare standardizes data across Managed Care to make it easier for providers to access and act

“CoreCare has changed the way my team does their work,” said Linda Huggins, VP of Revenue at Creative Solutions in Healthcare. “This software has virtually eliminated rejections and denials due to data mismatches, which means my team has more time to turn their attention to other matters which might be costing us time or money.”

CoreCare’s CoreAccess is now available for use on a subscription basis by healthcare providers.

“We are delighted with the results of our first few months of working with Gary and his outstanding team at Creative Solutions in Healthcare,” said Mehrdad Shafaie, co-founder of CoreCare. “This is the first stage of what we are confident will be a long and mutually-beneficial journey together. We are also eagerly anticipating enabling other healthcare providers that deal with Managed Care to streamline their processes and save funds, particularly during these challenging times.”

About CoreCare, Inc.

CoreCare is a next-generation Financial Technology (Fintech) startup dedicated to reducing the financial complexity of working with Managed Care for healthcare providers. CoreCare’s CoreAccess Portal aggregates and standardizes all MCO data into one place, making it easier to prepare, submit, reconcile and reconsider reimbursements with Managed Care Organizations. We know healthcare providers are dedicated to delivering the best care possible, and we know that mission requires a strong financial position. Our mission is to develop tools that help providers achieve that strong financial position.

For more information, please visit CoreCare.io

About Creative Solutions in Healthcare

Gary and Malisa Blake co-founded Creative Solutions in Healthcare in the year 2000. The company now owns and operates 78 facilities around Texas that offer several senior living options. Each Skilled Nursing Facility offers high quality care its residents deserve, and each Assisted Living Facility offers seniors an unparalleled experience.

For more information, please visit: www.creativesolutionsinhealthcare.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:47pWRIGHT INVESTORS' SERVICE : INVESTORS SERVICE HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:46pGAIN CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:46pANDERSONS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
02:46pARYZTA : Shareholder Notification
AQ
02:45pARYZTA : Market Update
AQ
02:43pGALAXY GAMING, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:43pAFCEA International Offers Online Courses
GL
02:42pSIRIUS XM : The Chainsmokers to Host SiriusXM's First-Ever Virtual DisDance Festival
PR
02:42pChina Liberal Education Holdings Limited Announces Closing of US$8 Million Firm Commitment Initial Public Offering
AQ
02:42pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Says Riders and Drivers Need to Wear Face Coverings Starting Monday
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED : GENTING SINGAPORE : 1Q Revenue Fell 36% on Covid Impact
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
3Shares of sensor maker AMS dive after proposes capital hike
4EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Delivers Distribution Per ..
5ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net loss of EUR 395 million in Q1 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group