CoreCare and Creative Solutions in Healthcare Partner to Streamline Complexity of Managed Care with Core Access

Financial Technology Streamlines Billing Process and Frees Up Funds for Growth

Financial technology company CoreCare, Inc. and Creative Solutions in Healthcare announce the initial findings of an innovative partnership aimed at simplifying the often-complex managed care financial landscape confronting the healthcare industry.

In January, CoreCare, a financial technology company dedicated to eliminating the complexities of working with Managed Care Organizations for healthcare providers, partnered with Creative Solutions in Healthcare, which operates 78 skilled nursing facilities and assisted living centers throughout Texas. Creative Solutions in Healthcare implemented CoreCare’s proprietary Single Access Portal, CoreAccess, to streamline its Managed Care operations, and already, have seen remarkable improvement.

“These initial results are outstanding,” said Gary Blake, president, and co-founder of Creative Solutions in Healthcare. “In only a matter of months working with CoreCare’s CoreAccess software, we’ve seen a notable impact on our financial position. It has truly exceeded our expectations. CoreCare has changed the way we work with Managed Care, from top to bottom. We have been able to streamline our entire billing process, reduce admin costs, shorten the number of accounts receivable (AR) days and free up cash for growth. Every healthcare provider that works with managed care should work with CoreCare.”

Benefits of using CoreCare include:

Reduced Days Sales Outstanding (DSO): CoreCare improves first-time claim acceptance, accelerating reimbursements to improve cash flow

CoreCare improves first-time claim acceptance, accelerating reimbursements to improve cash flow Reduced Admin Costs: CoreCare standardizes data across Managed Care to make it easier for providers to access and act

“CoreCare has changed the way my team does their work,” said Linda Huggins, VP of Revenue at Creative Solutions in Healthcare. “This software has virtually eliminated rejections and denials due to data mismatches, which means my team has more time to turn their attention to other matters which might be costing us time or money.”

CoreCare’s CoreAccess is now available for use on a subscription basis by healthcare providers.

“We are delighted with the results of our first few months of working with Gary and his outstanding team at Creative Solutions in Healthcare,” said Mehrdad Shafaie, co-founder of CoreCare. “This is the first stage of what we are confident will be a long and mutually-beneficial journey together. We are also eagerly anticipating enabling other healthcare providers that deal with Managed Care to streamline their processes and save funds, particularly during these challenging times.”

About CoreCare, Inc.

CoreCare is a next-generation Financial Technology (Fintech) startup dedicated to reducing the financial complexity of working with Managed Care for healthcare providers. CoreCare’s CoreAccess Portal aggregates and standardizes all MCO data into one place, making it easier to prepare, submit, reconcile and reconsider reimbursements with Managed Care Organizations. We know healthcare providers are dedicated to delivering the best care possible, and we know that mission requires a strong financial position. Our mission is to develop tools that help providers achieve that strong financial position.

For more information, please visit CoreCare.io

About Creative Solutions in Healthcare

Gary and Malisa Blake co-founded Creative Solutions in Healthcare in the year 2000. The company now owns and operates 78 facilities around Texas that offer several senior living options. Each Skilled Nursing Facility offers high quality care its residents deserve, and each Assisted Living Facility offers seniors an unparalleled experience.

For more information, please visit: www.creativesolutionsinhealthcare.com

