CoreChoice & MINES and Associates Introduce the First ‘Opioid and Substance Use Disorders’ Network

CoreChoice, the national specialty network for radiology, interventional pain management, and medical air transportation services is pleased to announce their partnership agreement with MINES & Associates to form the nation’s first PPO network solution to combat the nationwide opioid and polysubstance use epidemic.

The network contains 24,000 providers nationwide consisting of inpatient treatment centers, outpatient treatment centers, physicians, and behavioral health specialists.

The network follows strict protocols for evaluation and treatment. The network has the ability to monitor and track prescription and lab results and then correlate them to the patient claims. This will include treatment for patients who are addicted to opioids, stimulants, central nervous system depressants, alcohol, illicit substances, as well as other drugs both prescription and over the counter.

The program is structured with two different program levels. There will be a typical PPO model for the repricing of bills as well as a true managed care model. The managed care model will allow for direct referral to a Network Care Coordinator who will be able to place the patient in the appropriate treatment setting, get initial comprehensive and interim evaluations, and monitor results. The network is contracted with aggressive discounts ranging between 50-80% OFF billed charges and can be set up based on each specific client’s needs. Additionally, the program is designed to service the commercial group health and the workers’ compensation insurance sectors.

Claims will be handled through the CoreChoice Electronic Data Interface technology. Managed care processes will utilize MINES’ integrated case management protocols. The substance use disorder network will use MINES’ specialty network.

Dr. Steven Gass, CEO of CoreChoice, feels that this agreement will provide a total network solution that is unmatched in the industry. This problem is one of the most prevalent issues that we are facing today and while no one knows the true number of people involved, it is surely impacting many lives and it is time to address it and work toward resolving it. This integrative approach will provide the means by which someone is finally addressing the substance abuse problem.

Dr. Dani Kimlinger, CEO of MINES and Associates, is excited for this partnership as it is an opportunity to leverage MINES' seasoned PPO network and decades of experience to help respond to the demand in this country for an opioid centered program. Our established platform, expertise and expert case management protocol make MINES a perfect partner to address the growing crisis.

About CoreChoice, Inc.

CoreChoice, Inc. the only specialty network for radiology, interventional pain management, and medical air transportation services whose mission is to reduce unnecessary health care costs through a variety of functions of health insurance, delivery of care, and administration, including our noteworthy specialty network Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO) program that is customized for each client’s needs. CoreChoice services the commercial group health, workers' compensation, and auto liability insurance sectors. Our clients include cost management companies, PPO groups, third-party administrators (TPA), self-insured entities, employer group, and government organizations. More information is available at www.corechoice.net or by calling 561- 756-9110.

About Mines and Associates

For over 37 years MINES & Associates has been a nationally recognized, award-winning business psychology firm that provides a variety of services to employers including employee assistance programs (EAP), managed behavioral healthcare, organization-al development services, wellness programs, behavioral risk management, disease management, PPO services, and other behavioral health programs serving a diverse portfolio of clients nationwide. Please visit www.minesandassociates.com for more information on MINES.

