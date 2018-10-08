CoreChoice & MINES and Associates Introduce the First ‘Opioid and Substance Use Disorders’ Network

CoreChoice, the national specialty network for radiology, interventional
pain management, and medical air transportation services is pleased to
announce their partnership agreement with MINES & Associates to form the
nation’s first PPO network solution to combat the nationwide opioid and
polysubstance use epidemic.
The network contains 24,000 providers nationwide consisting of inpatient
treatment centers, outpatient treatment centers, physicians, and
behavioral health specialists.
The network follows strict protocols for evaluation and treatment. The
network has the ability to monitor and track prescription and lab
results and then correlate them to the patient claims. This will include
treatment for patients who are addicted to opioids, stimulants, central
nervous system depressants, alcohol, illicit substances, as well as
other drugs both prescription and over the counter.
The program is structured with two different program levels. There will
be a typical PPO model for the repricing of bills as well as a true
managed care model. The managed care model will allow for direct
referral to a Network Care Coordinator who will be able to place the
patient in the appropriate treatment setting, get initial comprehensive
and interim evaluations, and monitor results. The network is contracted
with aggressive discounts ranging between 50-80% OFF billed charges and
can be set up based on each specific client’s needs. Additionally, the
program is designed to service the commercial group health and the
workers’ compensation insurance sectors.
Claims will be handled through the CoreChoice Electronic Data Interface
technology. Managed care processes will utilize MINES’ integrated case
management protocols. The substance use disorder network will use MINES’
specialty network.
Dr. Steven Gass, CEO of CoreChoice, feels that this agreement will
provide a total network solution that is unmatched in the industry. This
problem is one of the most prevalent issues that we are facing today and
while no one knows the true number of people involved, it is surely
impacting many lives and it is time to address it and work toward
resolving it. This integrative approach will provide the means by which
someone is finally addressing the substance abuse problem.
Dr. Dani Kimlinger, CEO of MINES and Associates, is excited for this
partnership as it is an opportunity to leverage MINES' seasoned PPO
network and decades of experience to help respond to the demand in this
country for an opioid centered program. Our established platform,
expertise and expert case management protocol make MINES a perfect
partner to address the growing crisis.
About CoreChoice, Inc.
CoreChoice, Inc. the only specialty network for radiology,
interventional pain management, and medical air transportation services
whose mission is to reduce unnecessary health care costs through a
variety of functions of health insurance, delivery of care, and
administration, including our noteworthy specialty network Exclusive
Provider Organization (EPO) program that is customized for each client’s
needs. CoreChoice services the commercial group health, workers'
compensation, and auto liability insurance sectors. Our clients include
cost management companies, PPO groups, third-party administrators (TPA),
self-insured entities, employer group, and government organizations.
More information is available at www.corechoice.net
or by calling 561- 756-9110.
About Mines and Associates
For over 37 years MINES & Associates has been a nationally recognized,
award-winning business psychology firm that provides a variety of
services to employers including employee assistance programs (EAP),
managed behavioral healthcare, organization-al development services,
wellness programs, behavioral risk management, disease management, PPO
services, and other behavioral health programs serving a diverse
portfolio of clients nationwide. Please visit www.minesandassociates.com
for more information on MINES.
