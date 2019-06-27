Log in
CoreDial Named "Best Place to Work" by the Philadelphia Business Journal

06/27/2019 | 09:46am EDT


Innovative “Want More, Give More, Get It Done” Culture is Recognized by the Region’s Foremost Business Publication

BLUE BELL, PA, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --CoreDial, LLC, a leading provider of cloud communications solutions for businesses, has been selected by the Philadelphia Business Journal to its 2019 Best Places to Work list. Headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, CoreDial was chosen based on a number of criteria such as positive work environment, capability for personal growth and professional development among employees, high-quality, skilled team members, and the company’s ability to embrace change and execute on unique ideas. This marks the fifth year that CoreDial received this coveted honor. 

One of the nation’s largest providers of cloud-based unified communications and customer engagement solutions, CoreDial has always placed a strong emphasis on creating an outcome-focused, execution-driven entrepreneurial environment for its 175-plus team members. The company offers superior benefits and a multitude of health and wellness programs that promote a healthy work/life balance for all employees. 

Fueling CoreDial’s repeat selection to the list of winners is the recent implementation of its “Want More, Give More, Get It Done” values initiative. This comprehensive, multi-faceted program was created by the CoreDial culture team to help strengthen the alignment of our cultural values, attract and retain the best talent possible, as well as maximize collaboration and productivity. “We’ve always believed that CoreDial’s success and the success of our 800+ Channel Partners are directly related to the creativity, ingenuity, and the efforts of our employees. Building and maturing a culture of innovation and teamwork is mission critical here at CoreDial— it is paramount to achieving our shared vision and desired results,” explained Alan Rihm, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. “It starts with a thoughtful and purposeful recruiting, interviewing and onboarding process. Recruiting for team members that want more, give more, and have a get it done attitude. It’s the team that ultimately enables us and our channel partners to compete and win. We’ve also implemented many programs and initiatives designed to inspire and empower our employees to spread their wings, realize a feeling of accomplishment, contribute to team success, and even give back to the communities we serve. All these efforts are essential for building CoreDial’s culture, and we are thankful for the ‘best places to work’ recognition by the Philadelphia Business Journal.”

About CoreDial

CoreDial is the leading provider of cloud communications services, driving channel success through a unique and proven business model that empowers partners to deliver high-value, margin-rich communications solutions. With over 800 partners serving more than 27,000 businesses and over 325,000 seats nationwide, CoreDial enables the channel to quickly and cost-effectively provide end-users with compelling, reliable platforms and services that include UCaaS, CCaaS, hosted PBX, mobility, SIP trunking, and SD-WAN. The company’s success-focused business model and intuitive self-service capabilities enable partners to generate recurring revenues, increase profitability, and build their own brands. 

For additional information, visit www.coredial.com, subscribe to the CoreDial blog, and follow CoreDial on Twitter at @CoreDial.

Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni

Parallel Communications Group, Inc.

610-261-4560

smattaboni@parallelpr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
