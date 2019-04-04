CoreDial's CoreNexa™ Contact Center Solution Wins "2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year" Award





Innovative Platform is Recognized for its Ability to Create Value for End-Users and Build Revenue for CoreDial Partners

BLUE BELL, PA, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CoreDial, LLC, a leading provider of cloud communications solutions, announced that its CoreNexa Contact Center solution, a flagship offering of its CoreNexa™ UCaaS platform, has been named “2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year.” Published by TMC (Technology Marketing Corporation), INTERNET TELEPHONY is one of the most widely recognized publications aimed at the telecommunications marketplace.

The Product of the Year award spotlights technologies that achieve high standards of excellence and innovation, and are “proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market,” according to TMC. CoreNexa Contact Center was singled out for its ability to help CoreDial partners satisfy evolving customer requirements by providing a compelling solution that improves business productivity through sophisticated customer engagement functionalities.

The platform offers a rich feature set that includes intelligent call routing, IVR automation, presence management, call and join features, and granular reporting and analytics—all of which make employees more efficient and responsive, resulting in superior engagement experiences that enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty.

CoreNexa Contact Center gives CoreDial’s national network of MSPs, VARs, and solution providers a compelling and differentiated offering to bring to market. The solution can be customized and easily implemented in legacy communications environments, allowing solution provider partners to deliver Over-the-Top (OTT) services that can integrate with most call control platforms.

In addition, the solution’s robust contact center capabilities can be used to improve the efficiency of non-traditional contact centers and customer engagement workgroups in small and midsize business environments, such as technical support, sales, accounts payable, and field service teams, adding capabilities that boost productivity and streamline workflows.

“CoreDial has long been recognized for creating a successful business model based on delivering UCaaS services to partners that serve the SME sector,” said Alan Rihm, chief executive officer at CoreDial. “We’ve made it our mission to leverage this go-to-market strategy for our new CCaaS offering. This feature-rich platform helps our partners become more engaged with their customers by adding capabilities and services that improve business performance. We’re honored that INTERNET TELEPHONY has validated this strategy by naming the CoreNexa Contact Center as Product of the Year.”

According to Richard Tehrani, chief executive officer of TMC, CoreDial’s partner-focused heritage is inherent in the CoreNexa Contact Center.

“CoreDial has been at the forefront in pioneering a partner-centric business model for the hosted communications space,” he said. “The CoreNexa Contact Center continues this path by delivering a value proposition that very clearly serves the needs of both partners and customer. We congratulate CoreDial on receiving a Product of the Year award, which places the company among the most elite and innovative providers in the market.”

About CoreDial

CoreDial is the leading provider of cloud communications services and drives channel success through a unique and proven business model that empowers partners to deliver high-value, margin-rich communications solutions. With over 800 partners serving more than 26,000 businesses and over 325,000 seats nationwide, CoreDial enables the channel to quickly and cost-effectively provide end-users with compelling, reliable platforms and services that include UCaaS, CCaaS, hosted PBX, mobility, SIP trunking, and SD-WAN. The company’s success-focused business model and intuitive self-service capabilities enable partners to generate recurring revenues, increase profitability, and build their own brands.

For additional information, visit www.coredial.com, subscribe to the CoreDial blog , and follow CoreDial on Twitter at @CoreDial.

