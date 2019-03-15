CoreDial to Showcase Innovative CCaaS Solutions at Enterprise Connect

Recognized Cloud Communications Leader Will Demonstrate its CoreNexa™ CCaaS Offering That Enables Channel Partners to Strengthen Customer Relationships and Optimize Revenue

BLUE BELL, PA, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CoreDial, LLC, a leading provider of cloud communications solutions, announced it will demonstrate its CoreNexa™ Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform at Enterprise Connect, the industry’s leading conference for business communications technologies. The event will take place March 18 – 21 at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Orlando, Florida. CoreDial will be located at booth #435 throughout the exhibition. Attendees can stop by the booth for a live demo of the CoreNexa Contact Center solution, conducted by CoreDial’s Contact Center Subject Matter Expert, Jim Larkin. The demos will illustrate how this solution can be customized to address business processes in a range of environments, enhancing the capabilities of end-users by delivering sophisticated contact center features.

Designed for the rapidly-expanding small and mid-size sector, the CoreNexa Contact Center platform features robust functionality such as IVR automation, intelligent routing capabilities, presence management, call and join features, and detailed reporting and analytics that enable businesses to provide rich, productive customer experiences. The solution can be tailored to meet specific business and vertical market needs, and is designed to serve the needs of informal customer engagement workgroups, such as technical support, sales, accounts payable and field service among many others.

In addition to showcasing its CCaaS offering, CoreDial will display its CoreNexa UCaaS platform which encompasses an array of advanced communications tools, including collaboration, mobility, and administrative functionality. CoreNexa enables channel partners to maximize margins and increase revenue by allowing them to sell, deliver, manage, and invoice for end-to-end communications capabilities through a single, integrated interface.

“Enterprise Connect is considered the premier event for the communications industry, attended by channel partners and customers looking to leverage next-generation communications technologies to further their business goals,” said Alan Rihm, chief executive officer at CoreDial. “CoreDial has proven success delivering a compelling UCaaS platform that’s been embraced by our Partners and their customers. This foundation has given us a road map to create a CCaaS offering that we believe will be equally successful and transformative for the channel. By leveraging our partner-focused value proposition, we are confident the CoreNexa Contact Center solution will become an essential part of our partners’ efforts to differentiate themselves in a hyper-competitive marketplace.”

About CoreDial

CoreDial is the leading provider of cloud communications services and drives channel success through a unique and proven business model that empowers partners to deliver high-value, margin-rich communications solutions. With over 800 partners serving more than 26,000 businesses and over 325,000 seats nationwide, CoreDial enables the channel to quickly and cost-effectively provide end-users with compelling, reliable platforms and services that include UCaaS, CCaaS, hosted PBX, mobility, SIP trunking, and SD-WAN. The company’s success-focused business model and intuitive self-service capabilities enable partners to generate recurring revenues, increase profitability, and build their own brands.

Contact: Suzanne Mattaboni Parallel Communications Group, Inc. 610-261-4560 smattaboni@parallelpr.com