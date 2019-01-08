CoreSite : Adds New Amazon Web Services Direct Connect Endpoint That Supports Logical Redundancy in the Silicon Valley Market

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure,
reliable, high-performance data
center and interconnection
solutions across the U.S., today announced availability of a second
native point of connectivity to Amazon
Web Services (AWS) Direct Connect at CoreSite’s Silicon Valley data
center campus. This deployment at the CoreSite SV2
data center in Milpitas, CA supports the new logical redundancy
capability of AWS Direct Connect. Through AWS Direct Connect, CoreSite
customers can establish private, enterprise-grade connectivity to AWS
through a fiber interconnect or through the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange.
With the addition of AWS logical redundancy capability, CoreSite
customers can improve resiliency by establishing two logical Border
Gateway Protocol (BGP) peering sessions with two AWS devices over a
single physical AWS Direct Connect connection. With this functionality,
if one peering session goes down or if one of the AWS devices is out of
service for maintenance, customers will not lose connectivity to AWS.
Logical redundancy does not replace the need to have physical
resiliency, per the resiliency
recommendations in the AWS guidelines. Prior to this launch,
customers would need to have leveraged both CoreSite and another AWS
Partner Network (APN) provider to achieve location redundant physical
resiliency over AWS Direct Connect. Now, with two native endpoints in
Silicon Valley, CoreSite customers can achieve the same level of
resilient connectivity in two separate CoreSite data centers. CoreSite’s
platform leveraging AWS Direct Connect is an ideal combination that
enables hybrid cloud architectures to improve network performance,
reduce operating costs and increase security.
“We are pleased to be one of two APN Partners in the United States to
offer our customers expanded availability and improved resiliency
options with AWS Direct Connect Logical Redundancy Support,” said Gerry
Fassig, Vice President of Sales, Western Region & Strategic Cloud.
“Private connectivity solutions to strategic cloud providers like AWS
are essential as digital transformation fuels higher demand for
localized digital services at the edge.”
Established in 2013, the CoreSite Open
Cloud Exchange is one of the first exchange platforms of its kind,
built to virtually unite enterprises, networks and cloud providers,
including major cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft, and Alibaba
Cloud. Unlike using the public Internet, the CoreSite Open Cloud
Exchange establishes direct, secure, virtual connections—enabling more
control, reliability, and security for your data. Additionally,
CoreSite’s user-friendly online portal allows on-demand access for
CoreSite customers to interface directly to virtual cloud environments.
Through individualized portals, customers maintain control of data in
real time, providing the scalability and elasticity essential for cloud
applications and one-to-many architectures.
The CoreSite Silicon
Valley data center portfolio is comprised of seven operational data
centers with an additional facility under construction, providing
colocation solutions to one of the largest concentrations of Internet
and technology companies in the world. More than 185 international and
national carriers, social media companies, cloud computing providers,
media and entertainment firms, and enterprise customers connect to do
business in CoreSite’s Silicon Valley data centers.
