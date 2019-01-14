CoreSite Realty Corporation : Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure,
reliable, high-performance data
center and interconnection
solutions across the U.S., today announced the company will host its
fourth quarter 2018 earnings call on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at
12:00 p.m. (Eastern time).
The call will be accessible by dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or
1-201-493-6780 (international). A replay will be available until
February 21, 2019, and can be accessed shortly after the call by dialing
1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The
passcode for the replay is 13686173.
The quarterly conference call also will be offered as a simultaneous
webcast, accessible by visiting CoreSite.com
and clicking on the “Investors”
link. An on-line replay will be available for a limited time immediately
following the call.
About CoreSite
CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable,
high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing
customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than
1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud
providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect,
protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and
computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated
employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of
which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting
relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005860/en/