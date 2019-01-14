Log in
CoreSite Realty Corporation : Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

01/14/2019 | 07:54pm EST

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today announced the company will host its fourth quarter 2018 earnings call on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern time).

The call will be accessible by dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international). A replay will be available until February 21, 2019, and can be accessed shortly after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13686173.

The quarterly conference call also will be offered as a simultaneous webcast, accessible by visiting CoreSite.com and clicking on the “Investors” link. An on-line replay will be available for a limited time immediately following the call.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.


© Business Wire 2019
