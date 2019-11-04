CoreView : to Showcase New Monitoring, Management and Reporting Capabilities for Office 365 at Microsoft Ignite 2019

Company Introduces New CoreCommunity and CoreReporting Editions for Enhanced SaaS Application Visibility

CoreView, the only intelligent SaaS management platform (SMP) for Office 365, today announced that the company is introducing new product offerings and functionality at Microsoft Ignite 2019, taking place November 4-8 in Orlando. The company is a silver sponsor at the major industry event that is expected to bring more than 25,000 business and technology professionals together to discuss the latest in software development, security, architecture, IT, and more within Microsoft’s thriving ecosystem.

CoreView experts will be on hand at booth #905 to demonstrate and discuss how CoreView’s intelligent SaaS Management Platform for Office 365 helps businesses maximize their cloud investment. The company’s platform allows businesses to save millions of dollars by optimizing license usage, identifying cloud misconfigurations, and empowering employees with “Just in Time” Learning videos to promote application adoption, and compliance with major data privacy regulations, including GDPR, all with the click of a button.

CoreView Co-founders, Ivan Fioravanti, chief technology officer, and David Mascarella, chief global strategist, will present on how to conduct harmonious Office 365 management at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 6, at Veeam booth #1133.

CoreView experts will be available at Ignite to discuss the following:

New CoreCommunity Edition: This new free version of CoreView helps organizations get an overall picture of their tenant through a series of dedicated dashboards, tracking of over 100 KPIs/Metrics, and a free Office 365 Health Check. CoreCommunity includes Secure Score, a report that shows how the organization’s level of security compares with other companies and serves as a basis for improvement. For more information on CoreCommunity, please visit: https://www.coreview.com/corecommunity/.

CoreReporting targets organizations looking for deeper visibility into their Office 365 tenant. The solution’s faster and detailed reports make analyzing millions of entities easy compared to Microsoft tools. CoreReporting includes all CoreCommunity dashboards, adding the capability of drill down from KPI/metrics to the related detailed reports. For more information on CoreReporting, please visit: https://www.coreview.com/corereporting/. Acquisition of Alpin extends industry-leading Office 365 capabilities to leading SaaS applications: CoreView’s newly-completed acquisition of Alpin provides unparalleled visibility into the SaaS productivity space, adding discovery of many non-Office 365 services like G Suite, Salesforce, Box, DropBox, and more to the CoreView offering. This helps organizations cut costs, better manage renewal schedules, enforce policy, discover security, and configuration vulnerabilities, as well as the ability to identify unapproved SaaS applications in use within an organization.

To request a meeting with CoreView during Microsoft Ignite 2019, please fill out this form.

About CoreView

CoreView is the only intelligent SaaS management platform (SMP) for Office 365 that combines actionable visibility with granular management capabilities. The single-pane interface saves organizations millions in operating costs, mitigates risk, drives adoption, and empowers employees. For more information on CoreView, visit www.coreview.com or follow us on Twitter (@CoreView_Inc) or on LinkedIn.

