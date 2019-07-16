Corelight Expands Executive Team with New Vice President of Engineering and Vice President of People

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corelight , providers of one of the most powerful network security monitoring solutions for cybersecurity, today welcomed two technology veterans to its growing leadership team: former Gigamon executive Kuldeep Sandhu joins as new vice president of engineering, and Penny DeFrank joins from Marqeta as the company’s new vice president of people. These executive additions come as the company continues to scale, achieving over 3.5x sales growth year over year, opening offices in Europe, and more than doubling headcount over 2017.



“Kuldeep and Penny are world class in their fields, and perfectly matched for the ambitious team we are building at Corelight,” said Greg Bell, CEO of Corelight. “I am very happy to have found a pair of exceptional leaders and great collaborators who will help us catapult the company to the next level.”

“Kuldeep’s substantial research and development experience is already proving invaluable as we deliver innovative solutions for transforming network traffic into actionable, real-time data for defense,” continued Bell. “Penny’s deep experience in skillfully managing the challenges of rapid growth will help us deliver an exceptional work and career experience for our team members. We are delighted to have Kuldeep and Penny here at Corelight.”

In his role, Sandhu will be responsible for establishing the company’s strategic technical vision and lead execution of its development roadmap. Sandhu has more than 20 years of experience in delivering leading edge security and application delivery products.

Prior to joining Corelight, he was vice president of software engineering at Gigamon, leading global research and development teams to deliver innovative security solutions that provide security and pervasive visibility into network traffic across physical, virtual and public clouds. Before that Kuldeep was at Brocade where he led all the engineering activities for application delivery software development with a focus on delivering innovative, market ready products. Sandhu has also held engineering leadership positions at various companies including McAfee, Reconnex, Fabric7 systems, and Xiotech and he was a co-founder of Meranti Networks.

“Network traffic is without doubt the single source of truth for what is happening in your ecosystem. It is critical for teams to be able to get to that truth quickly and I have yet to see a technology that can do this faster or more effectively than open source Zeek,” said Sandhu. “The opportunity to help take this technology, that has been the de-facto standard for network security monitoring for more than two decades and continue to advance its capabilities with the Corelight Sensor is the type of challenge that I welcome at this stage in my career. I look forward to working with the talented team of developers, engineers and researchers at Corelight.”

As the new lead for Corelight’s people and culture teams, DeFrank will partner with the leadership team to create Corelight’s people strategy, that will inspire a positive, adaptive, and accountable culture. In her role, she will lead all aspects of the employee experience including talent acquisition and onboarding, compensation, benefits, compliance, retention, performance and development, and more.

Prior to joining Corelight, DeFrank led human resources at Marqeta, a leading global modern card issuing platform with a market cap of $2 billion, helping to scale the company from 60 to nearly 300 employees internationally. She also held HR executive roles at Monitise, WhiteHat Security and RichRelevance after more than 10 years at McKinsey & Company as administrative director of the West Coast region.

“It is clear that company culture and the employee experience are priorities for the Corelight leadership team, and I think that is paying off in dividends as the company is experiencing phenomenal growth both in sales and in talent,” said DeFrank. “This is an exciting time to be joining the company and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such an accomplished team.”

For more information about Corelight and current job listings, please visit the careers section of the website.

About Corelight

Corelight makes powerful network security monitoring (NSM) solutions that transform network traffic into rich logs, extracted files, and security insights for more effective incident response, threat hunting, and forensics. Corelight Sensors run on Zeek (formerly called “Bro”), the open-source NSM tool used by thousands of organizations. Corelight Sensors simplify Zeek deployment and expand its performance and capabilities. Corelight’s global customers include Fortune 500 companies, major government agencies, and large research universities. https://www.corelight.com

