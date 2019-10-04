Log in
Corent Technology : Announces Corent's SurPaaS® Platform Now Available on HPE ProLiant for Azure Stack

10/04/2019

Corent Technology, a leader in Microsoft Azure cloud migration, optimization and SaaSification technology, today announced it has joined the Hewett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Technical Partner Program. The Corent SurPaaS® Platform has been validated to run with HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack to deliver the most comprehensive end-to-end cloud assessment, migration, optimization and management capabilities services, including seamless SaaS-enablement of software applications without any programming.

“HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack provides a powerful platform for us to deliver the benefits of SurPaaS® to customers who are looking for smooth transition to Azure Stack.” Mark Evans, Senior Technical Marketing Engineer, HPE (Graphic: Business Wire)

HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack is an integrated hybrid cloud solution that enables customers to run Azure-consistent services from their datacenter. HPE provides a complete portfolio of services, choice in consumption, as well as financial options enabling customers to design and implement a true end-to-end hybrid cloud solution.

“We are delighted to be working with HPE and Microsoft,” said Sean Jazayeri, Senior Executive, Strategic Alliances at Corent. “HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack provides a powerful platform for us to deliver the benefits of SurPaaS to customers who are looking for smooth transition to Azure Stack.”

“With Corent’s SurPaaS platform now validated on HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack, businesses can implement an integrated platform to migrate their application to Microsoft Azure,” said Mark Evans, Senior Technical Marketing Engineer at HPE. “Plus, HPE’s expertise in vertical markets means that businesses get technology that is closely aligned with specific industry requirements.”

Tad Brockway, Corporate Vice President, Azure Storage, Media, & Edge, Microsoft Corp. said, “It’s promising to see HPE and Corent Technology offer customers an easy migration path to Microsoft Azure Stack. The integration with Azure is the kind of technological solution that ensures their customers are in a position to succeed.”

Corent's SurPaaS is a fully integrated platform to automatically Analyze, Migrate, Cloudify, PaaSify and if desired - SaaSify - practically any software application, including on Azure and Azure Stack.

About Corent Technology

Corent Technology, Inc. is a leading innovator in the cloud migration and SaaS-enablement technology space. Corent’s SurPaaS® Platform is used by key enterprises, system Integrators and cloud providers to enable rapid discovery, analysis, planning, optimization and migration to the cloud; and optionally, automated transformation of software applications to efficient, scalable SaaS. Corent is managed by a team of industry veterans from Microsoft, IBM, HP, EMC, Oracle, and VMware among others. For more information about Corent, please visit www.corenttech.com and to contact Corent please drop a note to info@corenttech.com.


