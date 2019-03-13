Coretelligent : Becomes MassBio Member to Expand Support of Technology for Life Sciences

Coretelligent has been providing life sciences organizations with white
glove technology service for over a decade. Today, Coretelligent
leadership is proud to announce that they are deepening their commitment
to serve the life sciences community by becoming a member of the
Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio®). Long known as an
unparalleled network of more than 1,200 innovative companies and
industry thought leaders, Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio)
promotes cutting-edge research to advance Massachusetts' leadership in
the life sciences industry. "The convergence between the life sciences
and digital technologies offers new opportunities for companies to not
only streamline their operations, but to transform patient care. We’re
thrilled to have Coretelligent join MassBio to provide even more value
to our growing life sciences ecosystem as they look to take advantage of
these new technologies,” said Robert
K. Coughlin, President & CEO of MassBio.
The technology professionals at Coretelligent currently support over 40
life sciences customers in the region, offering advanced solutions and
infrastructure that help the organizations scale quickly and
efficiently. Kevin
Routhier, Founder and CEO of Coretelligent, notes: "We have helped
scale IT for a significant number of life science organizations and also
help them understand the complex IT compliance issues they are facing
going IPO or through Mergers and Acquisitions. Our team has made a
strategic commitment to provide lifelong learning opportunities for
these crucial life sciences organizations." Coretelligent is currently
planning a series of events that will help clients understand the impact
of new technologies and compliance requirements on current systems and
software.
Coretelligent regularly works with COOs and CFOs to provide a network
and communications infrastructure that is flexible, scalable and highly
secure. While each engagement is different, Coretelligent always seeks
to add value to their partnerships through knowledge sharing and
proactive recommendations. They specialize in working with life sciences
and other organizations with complex infrastructure management and
reporting needs. Working with life sciences organizations who are
developing next-generation solutions to add value to the healthcare
system and improve patient lives fits well with Coretelligent's
commitment to give back to the community.
About Coretelligent
Coretelligent is a
leading provider of comprehensive managed IT, Security and cloud
services, enabling organizations to seamlessly power and successfully
grow their businesses. Founded in 2006 and led by world-class experts,
Coretelligent’s key services – Managed
IT, Security
and Cloud
Solutions – are relied on by top-tier organizations in the financial
services, life sciences, legal and technology industries among others.
Coretelligent and its team are recognized as leaders by the Boston
Business Journal, CRN, Inc., MSPmentor and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
It is headquartered in Westwood, Mass., with offices in New York City,
Philadelphia and the San Francisco Bay area. For more information,
please visit www.coretelligent.com or
follow us on Twitter, Facebook & LinkedIn.
About MassBio
MassBio is a not-for-profit organization
founded in 1985 that represents and provides services and support for
the Massachusetts life sciences industry. MassBio is committed to
advancing Massachusetts' leadership in the life sciences to grow the
industry, add value to the healthcare system and improve patient lives.
Representing more than 1,100+ biotechnology companies, academic
institutions, research hospitals, and service organizations involved in
life sciences and healthcare, MassBio works to advance policy and
promote education, while providing member programs, events, industry
information, and services. Learn more at www.massbio.org.
