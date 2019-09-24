Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Coretelligent : Named to the Prestigious 2019 List of Best Places to Work in Maine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Coretelligent was recently named as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Maine. This prestigious list is developed by the Society for Human Resource Management - Maine State Council (MESHRM) and Best Companies Group and is the result of a statewide survey designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Maine, benefiting the state's economy, its workforce and businesses.

Striving for Excellence
Companies are nominated for the award based on their workplace policies, practices, and demographics as well as an employee survey that measures the employee experience. The employee experience is ranked most heavily, and the combined scores determine the top companies and the final rankings. "We have always believed that the support Coretelligent provides for our staff members is an investment in the future of the organization," states Coretelligent Founder and CEO Kevin Routhier. "As we continue to expand our reach, Coretelligent leadership remains committed to maintaining a positive culture that allows excellence to thrive."

Coretelligent's Values Reflect Strong Foundation
All of Coretelligent's work is based on a foundation of core values, including accountability, listening to understand, responsive and reliable service, honesty, transparency, shared goals and passion. Gaining this recognition that is heavily weighted with the feedback from employees illustrates the strides that Coretelligent continues to make towards providing a positive, healthy and sustainable work environment and an extraordinary employee experience.

The 2019 Best Places to Work in Maine list is made up of only 100 companies in three size categories: small (15-49 U.S. employees), medium (50-249 U.S. employees) and large (250+ U.S. employees). Coretelligent will be recognized at the Best Places to Work in Maine awards ceremony on October 2nd and will be listed in a special publication by Mainebiz. The final rankings will be announced at the event.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Maine program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkME.com.

About Coretelligent
Coretelligent has been providing exceptional service and support to complex, high-touch organizations since 2006, receiving leadership recognition from the Boston Business Journal, CRN, Inc., MSPmentor and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Led by world-class experts, Coretelligent’s key services – Managed IT, Security and Cloud Solutions – are relied on by top-tier organizations in the financial services, life sciences, legal and technology industries among others. Coretelligent and its team are recognized as leaders by the Boston Business Journal, CRN, Inc., MSPmentor and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. It is headquartered in Westwood, Mass., with offices in New York City, Philadelphia and the San Francisco Bay area. For more information, please visit www.coretelligent.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook & LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:31pGLOBAL TELEHEALTH NETWORK : 's New Website Offers Free Online Medical Consultations for Underserved Countries and Disaster Areas
BU
01:29pSOFTBANK : WeWork's Neumann to step down as CEO - sources
RE
01:28pKEYRUS : 2019 Half-Year Results
PU
01:28pBOYD GAMING : Highly-Acclaimed Neil Diamond Tribute Artist Rob Garrett Performs at Eastside Cannery Nov. 15
PU
01:26pDLT RESOLUTION : Launches DLT Telecom in Canada and the United States
AQ
01:25pMALLINCKRODT DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Mallinckrodt plc To Contact The Firm
NE
01:24pCourt suspends Alberta law curbing oil and gas flows to British Columbia
RE
01:24pOil falls 2% after Trump ratchets up U.S.-China trade war
RE
01:24pOil falls 2% after Trump ratchets up U.S.-China trade war
RE
01:24pSMARTFLOWER SOLAR : Unveils the Smartflower +Plus Integrated Battery Storage System, at Solar Power International
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2TESLA'S MUSK PUSHED FOR SOLARCITY DEAL DESPITE MAJOR CASH CRUNCH: lawsuit
3OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tr..
4METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : Postponed MREL debt issuance
5FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : FOSUN TOURISM : As Thomas Cook customers return home, blame game begins

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group