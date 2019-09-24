Coretelligent : Named to the Prestigious 2019 List of Best Places to Work in Maine

Coretelligent was recently named as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Maine. This prestigious list is developed by the Society for Human Resource Management - Maine State Council (MESHRM) and Best Companies Group and is the result of a statewide survey designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Maine, benefiting the state's economy, its workforce and businesses.

Striving for Excellence

Companies are nominated for the award based on their workplace policies, practices, and demographics as well as an employee survey that measures the employee experience. The employee experience is ranked most heavily, and the combined scores determine the top companies and the final rankings. "We have always believed that the support Coretelligent provides for our staff members is an investment in the future of the organization," states Coretelligent Founder and CEO Kevin Routhier. "As we continue to expand our reach, Coretelligent leadership remains committed to maintaining a positive culture that allows excellence to thrive."

Coretelligent's Values Reflect Strong Foundation

All of Coretelligent's work is based on a foundation of core values, including accountability, listening to understand, responsive and reliable service, honesty, transparency, shared goals and passion. Gaining this recognition that is heavily weighted with the feedback from employees illustrates the strides that Coretelligent continues to make towards providing a positive, healthy and sustainable work environment and an extraordinary employee experience.

The 2019 Best Places to Work in Maine list is made up of only 100 companies in three size categories: small (15-49 U.S. employees), medium (50-249 U.S. employees) and large (250+ U.S. employees). Coretelligent will be recognized at the Best Places to Work in Maine awards ceremony on October 2nd and will be listed in a special publication by Mainebiz. The final rankings will be announced at the event.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Maine program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkME.com.

About Coretelligent

Coretelligent has been providing exceptional service and support to complex, high-touch organizations since 2006, receiving leadership recognition from the Boston Business Journal, CRN, Inc., MSPmentor and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Led by world-class experts, Coretelligent’s key services – Managed IT, Security and Cloud Solutions – are relied on by top-tier organizations in the financial services, life sciences, legal and technology industries among others. Coretelligent and its team are recognized as leaders by the Boston Business Journal, CRN, Inc., MSPmentor and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. It is headquartered in Westwood, Mass., with offices in New York City, Philadelphia and the San Francisco Bay area. For more information, please visit www.coretelligent.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook & LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005874/en/